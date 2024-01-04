SKOL Search: Penn State EDGE Chop Robinson
Welcome to SKOL Search!
This series will be your guide to the 2024 draft class. From scouting reports to mock drafts and exploring different scenarios, we will be covering the NFL draft and the future of the Minnesota Vikings from all angles.
Today, we will be discussing Penn State EDGE Chop Robinson. A freaky athlete, Robinson has some real pass-rushing prowess.
How elite is his athleticism?
Bend around the edge
Strength on the interior
How does he fit?
Areas that need developing
Join us throughout the offseason leading up to the NFL draft in April as we break down prospects with the smartest minds in the industry on the Vikings 1st & SKOL YouTube channel.