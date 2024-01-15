Skip Bayless goes on social media tirade during Packers dominant win over Cowboys in playoffs

Green Bay Packers backup quarterback Sean Clifford entered the game with 5:52 left in the fourth quarter.

Jordan Love returned to take the winning knee, but the clinching sign of the Green Bay Packers' eventual victory formation during the dominant 48-32 victory over the Cowboys in an NFC wild-card game was an end zone celebration two quarters earlier.

When Darnell Savage was running untouched during a 60-yard interception return, to make the score Packers 27, Cowboys 0, less than two minutes before halftime, any final hopes of a Dak Prescott playoff run had been picked off by the upstart Packers.

And the nationally televised Jimmy Johnson speech at the break didn't work, either.

JIMMY JOHNSON IS FIRED UP 😳😤



You have to hear this message he had for the Cowboys! pic.twitter.com/cSc70hdIoz — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) January 14, 2024

Somebody forgot to tell the the NFC's No. 2-seeded team that the game started at 3:40 p.m. Central time.

Bayless, a huge Cowboys fan, was quite displeased and wasn't shy about his feelings during the contest.

Here's a sample of his feelings that he shared with his 3.2 million followers:

Dak is a wreck. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) January 14, 2024

MIKE MCCARTHY MUST BE GONE TOMORROW. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) January 15, 2024

Think about this: The Dallas Cowboys, who have won 16 straight at home, who could have two playoff home games, have fallen behind 27-0 IN THE FIRST HALF of their first playoff home game. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) January 14, 2024

January 14th, 2024: a day that will live in infamy in Cowboys history. Congrats, Jerry: WORST DAY EVER. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) January 15, 2024

The NFL's youngest team was better today IN EVERY WAY. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) January 15, 2024

He also learned that Jordan Love is good at football.

Aaron who? — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) January 15, 2024

Love's threw for 272 yards and three touchdowns and continued to draw comparison's to Aaron Rodgers as he seems to get better each drive.

This throw would be all over sportscenter if it was Patrick mahomes and not Jordan love pic.twitter.com/8W3TbgOSSM — John (@iam_johnw) January 15, 2024

Jordan Love about 2 get Top 5 qb money…. EARNED EVERY PENNY HE GETS. — shannon sharpe (@ShannonSharpe) January 15, 2024

And for those fans waiting for Aaron Jones to get the ball early and often, Sunday was a good day. Jones carried the ball seven times on the opening drive that lasted more than seven minutes, and finished with 21 carries for 118 yards and three touchdowns.

Aaron Jones had more rushing touchdowns against the Cowboys today than he did all regular season 😲 pic.twitter.com/z8ddof6YGL — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) January 15, 2024

Cowboys owner Aaron Jones leaving the stadium after the game…



I mean Jerry…. Cowboys owner Jerry Jones.



pic.twitter.com/3tzKZI7Hc5 — Dylan Powell (@PowellAnalytics) January 15, 2024

Aaron Jones career vs the Cowboys:



19-125-1

19-107-4

23-148-1

21-118-3 pic.twitter.com/NTz8eOPVrn — PFF Fantasy Football (@PFF_Fantasy) January 15, 2024

Mike McCarthy watching Aaron Jones run the football. pic.twitter.com/5eRSayqTTC — Wisconsin Family (@Wisconsin_fam) January 15, 2024

