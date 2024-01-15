Advertisement

Skip Bayless goes on social media tirade during Packers dominant win over Cowboys in playoffs

Emmett Prosser, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Green Bay Packers backup quarterback Sean Clifford entered the game with 5:52 left in the fourth quarter.

Jordan Love returned to take the winning knee, but the clinching sign of the Green Bay Packers' eventual victory formation during the dominant 48-32 victory over the Cowboys in an NFC wild-card game was an end zone celebration two quarters earlier.

When Darnell Savage was running untouched during a 60-yard interception return, to make the score Packers 27, Cowboys 0, less than two minutes before halftime, any final hopes of a Dak Prescott playoff run had been picked off by the upstart Packers.

And the nationally televised Jimmy Johnson speech at the break didn't work, either.

Somebody forgot to tell the the NFC's No. 2-seeded team that the game started at 3:40 p.m. Central time.

Bayless, a huge Cowboys fan, was quite displeased and wasn't shy about his feelings during the contest.

Here's a sample of his feelings that he shared with his 3.2 million followers:

He also learned that Jordan Love is good at football.

Love's threw for 272 yards and three touchdowns and continued to draw comparison's to Aaron Rodgers as he seems to get better each drive.

And for those fans waiting for Aaron Jones to get the ball early and often, Sunday was a good day. Jones carried the ball seven times on the opening drive that lasted more than seven minutes, and finished with 21 carries for 118 yards and three touchdowns.

