Skeptics out in full force as fans react to Kirk Cousins extension

Not everyone is on board with the Minnesota Vikings offering quarterback Kirk Cousins a contract extension. There have always been skeptics that believe the contract outweighs the talent as far as Cousins is concerned.

So the Vikings bumping his salary to $40 million in 2022 and adding on another $35 million in fully guaranteed money in 2023, along with a no trade clause, has some fans upset.

Sure, Cousins being on the field gives the Vikings the chance to win football games right now, but his overpriced contract has limited the team from making other moves. By agreeing to this deal, the Vikings are hitching themselves to the same wagon as former general manager Rick Spielman and head coach Mike Zimmer.

That obviously didn’t go over very well for the previous regime. We’ll have to wait and see how everything unfolds under Kwesi Adofo-Mensah and Kevin O’Connell.

For now, here’s what fans are saying about the move on social media.

Some Vikings fans were not happy about the extension

If you took less money the Vikings could afford the blockers you so desperately need. Because you choke under pressure. — Jeff Cincoski (@jcincoski) March 14, 2022

Please just choose a team you want to be traded to, as I'd rather have a less selfish QB play with the Vikings. I have zero trust in your ability to lead this team rather than protect your stats. — 🐡 Blowfishes 🐡 (@blowfishes) March 14, 2022

Cousins is So Overrated hes a Baker Clone! Neither make good decisions with pressure on them. — TheSportsNut!🏈🏀 (@nutsports62) March 14, 2022

3 and out, 3 and out, 3 and out. Every single game. Season after season. Here comes another 2 seasons of it. Hope you’re satisfied. — Exactly Wut U Need Media (@ExactlyWutUNeed) March 14, 2022

Believe me when I tell you this. Nobody outside of Twitter is pounding the table for Kirk Cousins. — Mista White (@koolvanilla) March 14, 2022

Superbowl or nothing, if you don't take us there you would be a waste of a ton of cap space and set us back a couple of years, if you really wanted the Lombardi trophy, a better cap friendly extension would have been better! But I guess you don't want better players around you! — Shane Meyer (@realshanemeyer) March 14, 2022

This news made me swear profusely — Boneless (@AirMonarchs2) March 14, 2022

What the Vikings did with the excitement and enthusiasm from the new front office and coach. @Vikings #skol#kirkcousins

#8-9 pic.twitter.com/EoKp4boeUJ — Official Nwangwu Fan Boy (@7790Skol) March 14, 2022

Did I ever say I want this team to fail? That's my prediction, we will go 9-8 and miss the playoffs with Kirk Cousin's. Mediocrity, enjoy it. — Adnan S. 🇺🇸🇵🇰 (@AdnanShake657) March 14, 2022

I guess our goal is to really suck this year so we can get the QB in the future by next year's draft. — NateE (@nateeb79) March 14, 2022

Two more years of 8-9. What a disgrace. pic.twitter.com/SAqPpHdlHU — Paul Roiger (@PaulRoiger) March 14, 2022

No way anyone wants Kirk Cousins for over 25 mill per. Nobody. Ask Bradshaw. Ask Deion. He’s a game manager surrounded by huge talent. We will never do anything as long as Kirk is in purple. Ever. — Mista White (@koolvanilla) March 14, 2022

Kirk Cousins got dirt on the Vikings owner or something? — Bing Bong! (@Wristopher_APO) March 14, 2022

Not everyone was upset

Appreciate you Qb1🤘🏾 — 612 (@GrtZack) March 14, 2022

This allows the Vikings to have Cousins for 2 more years total. The cap hit lowers. The Vikings can now spend all of 2022 season scouting for their future qb in the 2023 draft. Rookie qb plays one year under Kirk and is the primary starter in 24. I think this is a great play. — mathiowetz1 (@mathiowetz1) March 14, 2022

Glad that you will continue to be our QB!! — Mattyk (@Mattyk45731123) March 14, 2022

Kirk Cousins is class. Hope he proves the doubters wrong this season with a playoff win or two. — Speedstar (@R6Trueno) March 14, 2022

