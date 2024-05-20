Skagit Speedway Roundup: Brooks dominates Karmart 410 sprint car main

One week after running second in his Skagit Speedway debut, Landon Brooks dominated the Karmart 410 Sprint Car field for his first win at the track.

Starting on the outside of the front row, Brooks got the early drop on Jason Solwold and kept the veteran at bay over the first few laps despite multiple restarts in the early going. Once the race got some legs under it after a lap four restart, Brooks checked out, owning a half-track advantage on the field and lapping up to fifth place as he took the Shannon and Cheri Wheatley-owned car to victory lane ahead of Robbie Price and defending track champion Trey Starks.

This marks the third different winner in three weeks of Karmart 410 Sprint Car action. Jesse Schlotfeldt was fast time. Solwold, Price and Brooks won the heat races.

Kai Dixon won his first main event in a clean sweep of the night in the Sportsman Sprints. While Dixon ran away from the field, the story was the battle for second, with the debuting Levi Hillier chasing opening week feature winner Alden Ostrom all over the track in looking for a path past him.

A late race restart saw Hillier take to the high side to clear Ostrom in a battle that thrilled the crowd and made for a final podium of Dixon, Hillier and Ostrom. Dixon set fast time and won his heat while Ostrom won heat 2.

Brian Michelson stopped the run of first time winners on the night, as the veteran led the final two laps of the Hornet main for the win. Michelson led Colin Sims and first time podium visitor William Zottneck to the final finish. Brian had a fantastic night on the whole, pulling off a clean sweep of his own with fast time and a heat race win. Steve Peters drove The Battlewagon to a win in heat number two.

Results

Karmart 410 Sprint Cars - 19 Entries

Fast Time - Jesse Schlotfeldt 11.720

Heat 1 - Jason Solwold

Heat 2 - Robbie Price

Heat 3 - Landon Brooks

Main - Landon Brooks, Robbie Price, Trey Starks, Colby Thornhill, Eric Fisher, Justin Youngquist, Jason Solwold, Cam Smith, Jesse Schlotfeldt, Lane Taylor, Greg Hamilton, Tyler Anderson, Evan Margeson, Bailey Jean, Mike Brown, Shawn Wallenfelsz Jr, Greg Otis, Axel Oudman, Brock Lemley

Lap Leaders - Brooks 1-30

Sportsman Sprints

Fast Time - Kai Dixon 12.443

Heat 1 - Kai Dixon

Heat 2 - Alden Ostrom

B Main - Tom Weiss, Mike Brown, Kenny Rutz, Ryder Shiflett, Zoey Tupper

A Main - Kai Dixon, Levi Hillier, Alden Ostrom, Jayden Whitney, Jesson Jacobson, Allison Johnson, Brody Ferguson, Steve Parker, Mike Brown, Keira Zylstra, Chris Foster, Tom Weiss, Ronnie Cox, Dustin Gehring

Lap Leaders - Dixon 1-25

Hornets

Fast Time - Brian Michelson, 18.169

Heat 1 - Brian Michelson

Heat 2 - Steve Peters

Main - Brian Michelson, Colin Sims, William Zottneck, Howard Vos, Raven Skaugrud, Tazio Andreassen, Dan Hays, Scott Henry, Brent Shetler, Jeff Woolsey, Coby Powers, Braxton Housman, David Dykstra, Brandt Burress, Wyatt Covert, Cameron Lavergne, Dave Hill, Steve Peters, Austyn Sims

Lap Leaders - Woolsey 1-13 Michelson 14-15

Next event

Saturday, May 25: John Carroll Classic and fireworks show. Sprint Cars, Sportsman Sprint Cars and NW Focus Midgets. Gates open at 5 p.m. and racing starts at 7.