Sixers vs. Hornets game preview: Lineups, how to watch, broadcast info
The Philadelphia 76ers continue their road trip on Friday when they take on the Charlotte Hornets, and if you’re wondering how you can watch all the action live, you’ve come to the right place. The Sixers will be looking to keep their winning ways going against a short-handed bunch in Charlotte.
The Hornets are at the bottom of the Eastern Conference standings as they have dealt with a slew of injuries to star guard LaMelo Ball who has been limited to just 36 games on the season. This is another opportunity for the Sixers to continue to grow as a team and continue to get themselves right for the playoffs in April and May. Joel Embiid has been on a tear and one figures that will be the same on Friday.
Here’s when and where you should tune in to see the matchup:
How to watch
Date: Friday, March 17
Time: 7 p.m. EDT
Location: Spectrum Center Charlotte, NC
Channel: NBC Sports Philadelphia-Plus
Sixers at Hornets notable injuries
Sixers: QUESTIONABLE: Jalen McDaniels (right hip contusion)
Hornets: OUT: LaMelo Ball (right ankle surgery), Cody Martin (left knee soreness), Mark Williams (right thumb sprain)
Probable starting lineups
Philadelphia 76ers
Guard – James Harden
Guard – Tyrese Maxey
Forward – Tobias Harris
Forward – PJ Tucker
Center – Joel Embiid
Charlotte Hornets
Guard – Terry Rozier
Guard – Kelly Oubre Jr.
Forward – Gordon Hayward
Forward – PJ Washington
Center – Nick Richards