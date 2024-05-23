Sixers still believe they have a chance at Paul George in free agency

This upcoming offseason will be an important one for the Philadelphia 76ers. After being eliminated in Round 1 by the New York Knicks, the clock is ticking on President Daryl Morey to bring a title to the City of Brotherly Love.

Morey is armed with a lot of cap space to use as he begins to look at upgrades around Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey. The Sixers will have the money to bring in another max player next to their two stars already and Philadelphia has its eyes on a two-way star out in LA.

Paul George, who can still sign an extension with the Los Angeles Clippers, has been the big name to watch out for in Philadelphia. While most believe that he will remain in LA, there is still a chance for the Sixers to make a move there.

The Ringer’s Kevin O’Connor stated on “The Bill Simmons Podcast”:

Well, the Sixers think there’s a real chance they end up with Paul George. From my understanding, talking with people around the league, they think there’s a real chance he ends up leaving. No guarantees, but there’s a chance of it.

There is always a chance in this league. While most believe George won’t leave–and it would make the most sense for him to stay with the Clippers–there is always a chance for the Sixers. They can throw a lot of money at him and if they succeed, then they add one of the premier two-way players in the league. It would be a huge get for Philadelphia.

