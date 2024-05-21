Belief around the NBA is Sixers target Paul George will stay with Clippers

The Philadelphia 76ers figure to be one of the busier teams in the NBA in the upcoming offseason due to the cap space and assets at the disposal of President of Basketball Operations Daryl Morey. The Sixers can add another max player next to Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey.

One of the targets the Sixers are expected to look into is Los Angeles Clippers star Paul George. Philadelphia has the money to offer him a max and pry him away from LA and he would fill a big role on the wing for the Sixers.

However, The Athletic’s Shams Charania threw some cold water on that idea as he stated “Up and Adams”:

He’s potentially going to be a free agent this offseason. Is he going to be back in LA? That’s a question for them as well. Lou Williams said on our show today, he’s like, ‘Paul George isn’t leaving LA.’ I think people around the league have had this belief he’s an LA kid, and he wants to be here. We’ll find out very, very soon.

It would make sense for George to remain in LA. He is an LA native and, at this stage of his career, it wouldn’t make much sense for him to go across the country. He has built a lot out in LA and he should want to stay with the Clippers.

That doesn’t mean the Sixers won’t still try and bring him to Philadelphia, but it appears that George will remain with the Clippers.

