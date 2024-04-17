Sixers star Joel Embiid will wear No. 11 while playing for Team USA

Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid has more important matters to attend to at the moment as he prepares for another playoff run in 2024. However, he also will be preparing to help Team USA win a gold medal in the Paris Olympics in the summer.

Embiid has officially been named to the 12-man roster for Team USA and will be looking to make an impact in his Olympic debut. He will join the likes of LeBron James, Kevin Durant, Stephen Curry, Jayson Tatum, and others to help lead America to gold.

USA Basketball Men’s National Team managing director Grant Hill presented Embiid with his Team USA jersey. The big fella will wear No. 11 while representing the Red, White, and Blue.

Joel Embiid receives his Team USA jersey 🔥 pic.twitter.com/fVe1nd9uQl — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) April 17, 2024

Embiid has bigger responsibilities at the moment as the Sixers get ready for the playoffs, but it will be a great experience for him to play in the Olympics and learn from some of the game’s greats.

Story originally appeared on Sixers Wire