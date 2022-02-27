Sixers star Joel Embiid squashes beef with Timberwolves’ Karl Towns

MINNEAPOLIS — The rivalry between star big men Joel Embiid of the Philadelphia 76ers and Karl-Anthony Towns of the Minnesota Timberwolves has been well-documented.

Everybody remembers their big brawl in October of 2019 and the ensuing social media posts from Embiid who is a known troll on Twitter and Instagram. The two have gone back and forth before, but it seems the beef is all but squashed.

Towns squashed it on his end earlier in the season and after Friday’s Sixers win on the road, the two of them shared a good moment at midcourt.

“We’re great,” said Embiid. “We had our moment, but it’s basketball. It’s competitive, I am extremely competitive, and we had our moment, and, obviously, a lot of stuff happened in between. Whether him losing family members, especially his mom, which I knew them very well.”

two of the game’s best 🤝 pic.twitter.com/9tCig1JSqq — Minnesota Timberwolves (@Timberwolves) February 26, 2022

Towns lost his mother to COVID-19, and it was a tough time for him overall. Embiid, at that point, just wanted everything to be over with so he could show support for the Timberwolves star.

“Whether it’s his family, I felt bad and it’s basketball,” Embiid added. “Whatever happens on the court, it’s whatever. Off the court, we’ve always been close. That’s my guy.”

This post originally appeared on Sixers Wire! Follow us on Facebook!

List

A list of the top 10 3-point shooters in Philadelphia 76ers history

Related