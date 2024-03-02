Sixers to sign former Raptors guard Jeff Dowtin Jr. to a two-way deal

The Philadelphia 76ers are making a few minor roster moves to continue moving forward under the guidance of coach Nick Nurse.

The Sixers waived two-way forward Kenneth Lofton Jr. after Friday’s 121-114 win over the Charlotte Hornets. That cleared the way for the Sixers to bring in a former Toronto Raptors guard.

The Sixers plan to sign Jeff Dowtin Jr. to a two-way deal. He played 25 games for the Raptors in the 2022-23 season averaging 2.4 points and 1.2 assists. He has been with Philadelphia’s G League affiliate, the Delaware Blue Coats, and was averaging 21.4 points 7.0 assists over his 12 G League games.

One should expect Dowtin to stay in the G League, but the Sixers will likely give him a look at some point before the playoffs.

The Philadelphia 76ers are signing guard Jeff Dowtin Jr. to a two-way NBA deal out of first-place Delaware Blue Coats affiliate, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Dowtin, who played for Nick Nurse in Toronto, has averaged 21.4 points and 7 assists in last 12 G League games. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) March 2, 2024

The Sixers now have 24 games left in the season and will continue to look to grow. They will take on the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday to begin a quick 2-game road trip.

Story originally appeared on Sixers Wire