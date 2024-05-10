Sixers select Colorado wing player Tristan de Silva in latest mock draft

The Philadelphia 76ers hold the 16th pick in the 2024 NBA draft, and while there is a strong chance that President of Basketball Operations Daryl Morey will trade the pick, now is the time to look at some potential options at No. 16.

Morey stated that the Sixers need help on the wing. That is very clear after a tough Round 1 loss to the New York Knicks. Philadelphia is armed with a ton of cap space so one has to assume that it will look into the free agent market as well as possible trade routes, but there are some options at 16.

A mock draft performed by CBS Sports has the Sixers taking Colorado wing player Tristan de Silva at No. 16:

For a Sixers franchise in win-now mode, adding a 23 year-old like da Silva who can guard his position and reliably make 3-pointers should be preferable to adding a teenager who needs time to develop. The 6-9 forward should be a plug-and-play addition for basically anybody on Day 1.

de Silva had a solid college career as he averaged 11.7 points and 3.8 rebounds across four collegiate seasons in Colorado. In his senior season, he averaged 16.0 points and 5.1 rebounds while shooting 39.5% from deep. He is able to move off the ball, find open spots on the floor, and as mentioned above, he is a solid defender. If the Sixers do keep their pick, he would make a lot of sense for them.

Story originally appeared on Sixers Wire