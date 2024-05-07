Sixers president Daryl Morey discusses Joel Embiid’s health concerns

CAMDEN, N.J. — Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid is one of the best players in the game. For a guy his size to do what he’s able to do on the basketball court is impressive and he’s able to do it in so many different ways.

Embiid can shoot from deep or the mid-range, score on the low block, get to the foul line, take a guy off the dribble, and he’s able to do it all as a 7-footer. Throw in the fact that he’s an elite defender as well and there is no questioning his ability.

The question is whether he can be healthy when it matters most. The superstar big man has had to deal with so many injuries in his career and it has hindered his playoff runs.

“Every year, we sit down—when I say ‘we’, it’s myself, the head coach, the medical staff—and work with Joel like ‘Hey, let’s put a plan together’,” said President of Basketball Operations Daryl Morey. “Luckily, we don’t need to do much because Joel cares about this as you might expect. It’s his life—more than anybody. We have not done that yet, but for sure, we’re gonna sit down and have a plan with Joel and figure out what’s best.”

Embiid went through a lot to play in the playoffs against the New York Knicks. Despite playing on just one leg as well as Bell’s Palsy, he averaged 33.0 points and 10.8 rebounds in Round 1. He is committed to the Sixers and trying to get his body right. Therefore, he already has plans to make sure he is ready to go when it matters most.

“He’s already sent me a few thoughts on things, but it’s premature,” Morey added. “We haven’t had the sort of official sit down and like let’s put that plan together, but I know Joel is trying to think through everything. Like, how can he make sure he’s at his maximal abilities once the playoffs roll around.”

With that being said, one would assume that maybe Morey and Co. have some concerns about Embiid playing for Team USA in the Olympics when considering the injury history. That is not the case as the Sixers want to support his dream to be able to play in the Olympics and represent America.

“I was lucky enough to be at his celebration when he became a U.S. citizen,” Morey said of Embiid. “He’s incredibly proud to be a U.S. citizen. It’s a dream of his to represent the United States in the Olympics. I think it’s important to support the dreams of your best player.”

Morey understands the concerns, but the Olympics are a big deal and honor to any athlete.

“I understand the questions. I understand that there are folks that could have an opinion on the other side on that, but first off, it’s not even in our hands,” he finished. “Second off, we would always support Joel in something that important to him and I think that’s cool that he thinks that’s one of the dreams he’s had since he became a citizen.”

