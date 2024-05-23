What are Sixers’ options if they don’t land big name in the offseason?

The Philadelphia 76ers will undoubtedly be one of the more active teams on the market in the upcoming 2024 offseason frenzy. President of Basketball Operations Daryl Morey has put the team in a prime position to upgrade around Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey.

The Sixers are going to make a run at a lot of big names in the offseason. Guys like Paul George, Lauri Markkanen, Mikal Bridges, and others should be at the top of Philadelphia’s wish list. The Sixers can acquire players either in free agency or through trades due to the fact that they can bring in players and absorb their salaries without having to give up any players to match their salary.

One has to believe that Morey will land somebody. Based on his track record, he always does. He always finds a way to bring in who he believes will help the team move forward. However, what happens if Philadelphia can’t land that big name for some reason?

Per Jake Fischer of Yahoo! Sports:

In the event Philadelphia is unable to land a big fish this summer, look for the Sixers to flush out their roster with similar non-guaranteed money as of the past season’s approach. Philadelphia, sources said, will prioritize being nimble with salaries in order to move whenever the next disgruntled star becomes available.

This would make the most sense if Morey and the Sixers can’t land who they want–which is a small chance–then try again either at the deadline or in the summer of 2025. Philadelphia can repeat the same transactional moves it made in the 2023-24 season which is to bring in non-guaranteed salaries to have similar cap space for future moves.

Either way, the Sixers should be able to land somebody in the 2024 offseason. George is a real possibility for Philadelphia and the Sixers believe they can pry him away from LA. Philadelphia offers up max money and the chance to win a championship next to Embiid and Maxey.

