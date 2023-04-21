Sixers' James Harden baffled by 'unacceptable' ejection in Game 3 vs. Nets

Harden baffled by 'unacceptable' ejection in Sixers-Nets Game 3 originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

NEW YORK — James Harden had more time than usual Thursday night to put on an all-purple outfit and gear up to address a scrum of reporters eager for his thoughts.

Speaking about ejections is unfamiliar for the Sixers’ 10-time All-Star point guard. However, Harden’s opinion on the Flagrant 2 foul he received late in the third quarter of the Sixers’ volatile Game 3 win over the Nets at Barclays Center was not remotely muddled.

“Unacceptable,” Harden said. “An unacceptable Flagrant 2 — the first time I’ve been ejected. I’m not labeled as a dirty player. I didn’t hit (Royce O’Neale) in the private area. When somebody’s draped on you like that defensively, it’s just a natural basketball reaction. I didn’t hit him hard enough for him to fall down like that. But for a Flagrant 2, it’s unacceptable.

“This is a playoff game. We’ve seen around the league things that are much worse than what that play was. I didn’t even think it was a foul on me. But yeah, that’s unacceptable. That can’t happen.”

Crew chief Tony Brothers told pool reporter Brian Mahoney of The Associated Press that Harden was ejected because, “Based on the point of contact directly to the groin, it rose to the level of excessive and ejection.”

Especially after Joel Embiid only received a Flagrant 1 in the first quarter for throwing a kick between Nic Claxton’s legs, the Sixers were shocked to see Harden tossed.

In the 14th postseason of his 14-year NBA career, Harden had been frustrated with the lack of whistles in his favor during the Sixers’ wins in Games 1 and 2. He finally drew his first foul shots of the series 28 seconds into Thursday’s game.

When the officials went to review his foul on O'Neale, an ejection wasn't on Harden's radar.

“I didn’t even think it was a foul on me,” he said. “Somebody’s draped on me, your natural reaction is to use your off arm and get them off a little bit, and that was it. There wasn’t a wind-up, elbow — none of that. I didn’t hit him in the private area — none of that. So that can’t happen.”

The ejection decision abruptly halted Harden’s night at a stat line of 21 points on 8-for-15 shooting, five rebounds, and four assists.

He sounded genuinely mystified about what constitutes an ejection and why he had to cheer on Tyrese Maxey, De’Anthony Melton and company from behind the scenes in the fourth quarter instead of sharing the floor with them.

“I have no idea,” Harden said. “But for me, to get my first ejection on a play like that where there’s no hostile act, that’s unacceptable. I’ve seen other calls, other plays and things like that … but come on.”

Harden still managed to wrap up the odd postgame session (and overall night) in good-humored fashion.

“Horrible. And I was having an OK game!” he said with a laugh what asked about his feelings following the ejection. “I’m aggressive a little bit. You know what I mean? I don’t want that. It can’t happen again, unless it’s called for.

“But I’m happy we won the game, man. Game 4 Saturday. I’ll see y’all then.”