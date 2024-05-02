Sixers going into Game 6 with mentality they are going to beat Knicks

CAMDEN, N.J. — The Philadelphia 76ers are in another elimination game as they play host to the New York Knicks in Game 6 of this Round 1 series. The Sixers were able to pick up a miraculous win in Game 5 on the road and now have a chance to force a Game 7 back in New York.

The Sixers have been a tough team all season long. They have had to go through a lot of adversity and tough stretches as they have dealt with injuries to Joel Embiid, De’Anthony Melton, and other key pieces.

When considering the fact that the Sixers have gone through so much, they are staying loose ahead of another elimination contest.

“Gotta be,” said Cam Payne on Thursday. “Gotta be loose. We can’t be tight. We got a game tonight, must-win. I mean I feel like the looser you are, the better chances you’ve got to me. The more tight, you may not make the shots, you may be worried about your shots, but coach got a very loose mentality: Come out here and play your game, do what you’re gonna do, take the shots that you normally take.”

There is a lot riding on this game for Philadelphia. If the Knicks come into the Wells Fargo Center and eliminate the Sixers, there will be a lot of questions heading into an early offseason. If Philadelphia is able to get a win, then it keeps the season alive for a winner-take-all Game 7.

Payne isn’t trying to hear any of that potential loss stuff.

“I mean me, for me, I’m gonna keep my energy the same winning or losing, and sometimes that affects other people,” Payne added. “You know, some people will come in all sad and stuff, I don’t know if we’re going to win. You might not get the right – I don’t know – you might not get the right energy you need. You might not get the right shots you want to make because you’re thinking about ‘man, what if we lose.’ Nah. We’ve got the mentality that we’re coming in to win tonight.”

Tip off is set for 9 p.m. EDT in South Philadelphia.

Story originally appeared on Sixers Wire