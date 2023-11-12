Sixers F Kelly Oubre Jr. struck by motor vehicle, reportedly expected to miss significant time

Kelly Oubre Jr. is in his first year with the Sixers. (Photo by Dustin Satloff/Getty Images) (Dustin Satloff via Getty Images)

Philadelphia 76ers wing Kelly Oubre Jr. was hospitalized after being struck by a motor vehicle as a pedestrian in Philadelphia on Saturday, the Sixers announced Saturday.

He was in stable condition while at the hospital and was reportedly released late Saturday night.

The injuries are expected to cause Oubre to miss significant time, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, but they are not considered season ending. Sixers president of basketball operations Daryl Morey reportedly was among the team executives with Oubre at the hospital Saturday. The incident occurred near Oubre's residence in Center City, via a spokesman.

The 27-year-old Oubre is in his first season with the Sixers after signing a one-year, minimum-salary contract last offseason. He has been a major asset for the team so far as it figures out its post-James Harden identity, averaging 16.3 points per game on 50% shooting (37.8% from 3-point range) in eight games.

Oubre replaced P.J. Tucker in the starting lineup at the start of this month following the trade that sent the veteran forward and Harden to the Los Angeles Clippers. A former first-round pick with the Washington Wizards, Oubre has also played for the Phoenix Suns, Golden State Warriors and Charlotte Hornets.