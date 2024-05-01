Six local players selected in NFL Draft
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Gulf Coast was well represented in this year’s NFL Draft. Six players who began their careers at area high schools got the famous call to continue playing on the game’s highest level. This year’s draftees represent five high schools in three states (Alabama, Mississippi and Florida). All six players star on the defensive side of the ball and participated in the Senior Bowl in Mobile.
Cornerbacks Nehemiah Pritchett and D.J. James will go from college teammates at Auburn to NFL teammates in Seattle. Defensive linemen McKinnley Jackson and Cedric Johnson will lead the charge as teammates in Cincinnati. Check out the list below for all six players who will take their talents to the NFL this fall!
NFL Draft – Local Selections:
McKinnley Jackson [Lucedale, Miss.]
3rd Round (97th Overall)
Cincinnati Bengals
George County High School
Texas A&M Defensive Tackle
Jordan Jefferson [Navarre, Fla.]
4th Round (116th Overall)
Jacksonville Jaguars
Navarre High School
LSU Defensive Tackle
Nehemiah Pritchett [Jackson, Ala.]
5th Round (136th Overall)
Seattle Seahawks
Jackson High School
Auburn Cornerback
Kris Abrams-Draine [Spanish Fort, Ala.]
5th Round (145th Overall)
Denver Broncos
Spanish Fort High School
Missouri Cornerback
D.J. James [Spanish Fort, Ala.]
6th Round (192nd Overall)
Seattle Seahawks
Spanish Fort High School
Auburn Cornerback
Cedric Johnson [Mobile, Ala.]
6th Round (214th Overall)
Cincinnati Bengals
Davidson High School
Ole Miss Defensive End
