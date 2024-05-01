Six local players selected in NFL Draft

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Gulf Coast was well represented in this year’s NFL Draft. Six players who began their careers at area high schools got the famous call to continue playing on the game’s highest level. This year’s draftees represent five high schools in three states (Alabama, Mississippi and Florida). All six players star on the defensive side of the ball and participated in the Senior Bowl in Mobile.

Cornerbacks Nehemiah Pritchett and D.J. James will go from college teammates at Auburn to NFL teammates in Seattle. Defensive linemen McKinnley Jackson and Cedric Johnson will lead the charge as teammates in Cincinnati. Check out the list below for all six players who will take their talents to the NFL this fall!



NFL Draft – Local Selections:

McKinnley Jackson [Lucedale, Miss.]

3rd Round (97th Overall)

Cincinnati Bengals

George County High School

Texas A&M Defensive Tackle

Jordan Jefferson [Navarre, Fla.]

4th Round (116th Overall)

Jacksonville Jaguars

Navarre High School

LSU Defensive Tackle

Nehemiah Pritchett [Jackson, Ala.]

5th Round (136th Overall)

Seattle Seahawks

Jackson High School

Auburn Cornerback

Kris Abrams-Draine [Spanish Fort, Ala.]

5th Round (145th Overall)

Denver Broncos

Spanish Fort High School

Missouri Cornerback

D.J. James [Spanish Fort, Ala.]

6th Round (192nd Overall)

Seattle Seahawks

Spanish Fort High School

Auburn Cornerback

Cedric Johnson [Mobile, Ala.]

6th Round (214th Overall)

Cincinnati Bengals

Davidson High School

Ole Miss Defensive End

