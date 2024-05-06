Six key questions Dolphins and answers and the tough decisions ahead. What you should know

A six-pack of percolating questions for the Dolphins — and their fans — to mull as we enter the dead period after the draft and free agency:

▪ Is what’s on the street at right guard appreciably better than what’s under contract?

Miami essentially has two options: 1). Allow Liam Eichenberg, Robert Jones and Jack Driscoll to compete for the starting right guard job, opposite projected left guard starter Isaiah Wynn. or 2). Sign Dalton Risner, Greg Van Wroten, Phil Haynes or another veteran guard who shakes free.

A case could be made for Risner, who allowed no sacks and 30 pressures in 485 pass-blocking snaps for the Vikings last season. But all 745 of his snaps came at left guard last season. All of his snaps the past five years have come at left guard. So do you want to move him to a position he hasn’t played in years, and shift Wynn from a position (left guard) where he excelled last season?

Conversely, Van Wroten played all 1,024 snaps at right guard last season and permitted five sacks and 21 pressures in 626 pass-blocking snaps. So he could step into the right guard competition. But is he substantially better than the internal options?

Haynes, who started seven games for Seattle, visited Miami in March but never signed. He played 364 snaps at right guard and 73 at left guard last season, permitting five sacks and 12 pressures — high numbers for that limited snap volume.

Eichenberg played 592 snaps at center, 146 at right guard and 77 at left guard. But here’s the key: He permitted no sacks and just four pressures in 146 snaps at right guard. He’s a competent right guard.

Robert Jones allowed two sacks and nine pressures in 261 snaps at right guard last season.

And Driscoll, in Philadelphia last season, played 130 snaps at right tackle and 35 at right guard. He permitted one pressure in his 35 right guard snaps. He allowed only one sack, and that was at tackle.

Bottom line: There’s value in adding Risner and Van Wroten, especially because they have been competent NFL starters and because Wynn has had durability issues throughout his career. But none would automatically step in and be far better than what’s on the team. They might be better, but there’s hardly an assurance.

▪ What’s the more important need — a veteran safety or veteran cornerback?

It’s close; a reasonable case could be made for either.

If the season started today, Nik Needham or Elijah Campbell would be the No. 3 safety. It’s certainly possible both could handle the job, but a veteran would ease any uneasiness, especially with Jevon Holland coming off knee injuries and Jordan Poyer turning 33 this past April. Justin Simmons and Jamal Adams are the top unsigned safeties.

If the season started today, Kader Kohou (who had the NFL’s second-worst passer rating against last season) or Needham or Cam Smith likely would be your No. 3, with Ethan Bonner competing. Adding a seasoned but better version of Eli Apple — if one exists — would ease any uneasiness here, too.

▪ Who’s your third edge rusher if Bradley Chubb (torn ACL Dec. 31) isn’t ready for the opener but Jaelan Phillips (Nov. 25 torn Achilles) is ready?

Beyond Phillips and Shaq Barrett, there would be a competition between first-rounder Chop Robinson and fifth-rounder Mo Kamara. Robinson is considered the better athlete and better prospect, but Kamara was far more productive in college, albeit against weaker competition. Cam Goode’s status to begin the season is also in doubt; he’s coming off a torn patellar tendon.

▪ What veterans who were on the team last season might not be because of the way their contracts are structured and other factors?

Though Duke Riley is a helpful component of the defense, keep in mind that Miami signed three veteran inside linebackers this offseason, and his cap number drops from $3.1 million to $585,000 if he’s cut after June 1.

Salvon Ahmed’s cap number drops from $1.1 million to zero if he’s cut, and he’s at serious risk after Miami drafted Jaylen Wright.

Da’Shawn Hand will need to win a defensive tackle job in a crowded room. He has a $1.1 million cap hit if he’s on the team, $167,500 if he’s not.

Jeff Wilson Jr., who accepted a minimum base salary with incentives, would see his cap number drop from $2.4 million to $1.2 million if he’s cut. But I do not expect that to happen. He remains a necessity on this roster because of his tough running style — even if his playing time diminishes for a second year in a row.

Also keep this in mind: Of the first three defensive tackles signed in unrestricted free agency, Neville Gallimore and Benito Jones will have a full $1.79 million cap hit if they’re on the team or not. But Jonathan Harris’ $1.79 million cap hit drops to $625,000 if he’s cut.

Gallimore is guaranteed $1.1 million of his $1.79 million. Jones is guaranteed $1.5 million of his $1.79 million. But Harris is guaranteed only $325,000 of his $1.79 million.

At the moment, all three would make the team. But Harris could be at risk if the Dolphins hypothetically signed Calais Campbell or a proven starter.

▪ What about Channing Tindall? Are the Dolphins going to get anything out of their third-round pick in 2022?

That’s very much in doubt. The former third-round pick has played 20 defensive snaps in two years, and is now sixth on the inside linebacker depth chart behind David Long Jr. and Jordyn Brooks and backups Duke Riley, Anthony Walker Jr. and veteran ex-Giants special teams ace Cam Brown.

Tindall’s cap number drops from $1.4 million to $212,455 if he’s cut.

▪ What should the Dolphins do with the $18.5 million in cap space that becomes available when Xavien Howard’s contract mostly comes off the book on June 1? That could leave Miami about about $20 million in space.

Keep in mind that about $5 million of that must be allocated to sign the draft class. The Dolphins typically keep at least $6 million as a safety net in case they have a significant injury and need to add a player during training camp or the season. Another $3 million or so is needed to sign a practice squad.

The remainder could be used on a player who would cost several million (hypothetically Campbell or Simmons), or simply carried over to next spring, when Miami faces another potential cap crunch. The Dolphins have just $3 million in 2025 cap space without Tua Tagovailoa or Jevon Holland even accounted for. A lot of space can be cleared out, but there is a case to be made for carrying the money over.