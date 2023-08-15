The six freshmen that have been impressing Jim Harbaugh in fall camp

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Every year, one of the big questions in fall camp is which freshmen will impress so much in fall camp that they’ll see the field regularly during the season?

In the past, we’ve seen wide receiver Grant Perry, running back Chris Evans, edge rusher Rashan Gary, wide receivers Tarik Black and Donovan Peoples-Jones, edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson, wide receiver Ronnie Bell, kicker Jake Moody, safety Dax Hill, running back Blake Corum, safety Rod Moore, cornerback Will Johnson, defensive tackle Mason Graham and others burst onto the scene in their first years. As that spans the bulk of the Jim Harbaugh era, it’s more likely than not that at least one first-year player will emerge.

And if you’re looking for a few, look no further than one position group.

Speaking of the wide receivers on Tuesday, Harbaugh singled out the three freshmen there as players, not just who could step up in year one, but that have ability beyond what fans have seen at the position — maybe ever. While that’s lofty praise given the wideouts ranging from Anthony Carter to Braylon Edwards, fans should start to familiarize themselves with the freshman trio.

“Fredrick Moore, Karmello English, and Semaj Morgan — those three have really come in and inserted themselves right off the bat,” Harbaugh said. “They’ve taken reps with the ones and taking reps with the twos. They’re not playing like freshmen.

“Karmello, Fredrick, and Semaj — their ability to get out of a break, we haven’t seen that for many freshmen, let alone too many receivers that have come through here. That ability, their ability to track the ball, Fredrick Moore’s ability to track the ball, is as good as I’ve seen. Semaj Morgan: quick, fast. And in shorter stature, but a very big catch radius. He can catch the ball away from his body, he can high point. He’s been really good.”

That’s not all, however.

Further asked about freshman contributors, Jim Harbaugh feels like he has something brewing at defensive tackle. Though that’s a loaded group with Kris Jenkins, Mason Graham, Kenneth Grant, Cam Goode, and Rayshaun Benny being the likely rotation, Harbaugh says don’t be surprised if any of the three freshmen on the interior line break out and see playing time in year one.

“Yeah, there’s other guys. Yeah, there’s a great group of freshmen. Cameron Brandt, Enow Etta, Trey Pierce — those three have been outstanding and came in right on time,” Harbaugh said. “And I just feel like that interior defensive line group has really been bolstered. We’ll see who the fifth and sixth defensive lineman is going to be in that rotation. But definitely those three will most likely be in. That’s how good they’re playing.”

Harbaugh did also mention three of the freshmen cornerbacks as playing well in fall camp — which could be a boon given the Wolverines’ need at the position opposite Will Johnson.

“Three really good freshmen in that group, another position group that have three that are ascending,” Harbaugh said. “DJ Waller, Jyaire Hill, and Cam Calhoun are coming on fast.”

