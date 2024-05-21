Signing Day at Jordan High
COLUMBUS (WRBL) – Congratulations to the following Jordan High student-athletes on signing scholarships to continue their careers in college!
Senita Scott – Campbellsville Flag Football
Tyreonia Thomas – Columbus State Track
Ethan George – Andrew Wrestling
Phillip Berni – Andrew Wrestling
