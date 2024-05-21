Signing Day at Jordan High

COLUMBUS (WRBL) – Congratulations to the following Jordan High student-athletes on signing scholarships to continue their careers in college!

Senita Scott – Campbellsville Flag Football

Tyreonia Thomas – Columbus State Track

Ethan George – Andrew Wrestling

Phillip Berni – Andrew Wrestling

