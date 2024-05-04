Signing day at Daniel Boone High School

GRAY, Tenn. (WJHL) — It was a busy morning in Gray where 15 student-athletes put pen to paper, five signing D-one scholarships.

Starting with multi-sports star Kyleigh Bacon who signed a national letter of intent with Wingate University. Bacon, who plays softball and basketball, chose to play roundball for a school she had never heard of at first.

On the football field, the Trailblazer’s Henry Hamlin signed a national letter of intent with the Middle Tennessee State University football team where he plans to be the long snapper.

He will play for first-year Blue Raiders head coach Derek Mason who used to be at Vanderbilt.

From the Blazers soccer team, Kassie Estep has decided to stay close to home by signing a national letter of intent with the ETSU Buccaneers. Estep said it felt like home each time she visited.

From the Boone cross country team, Elle Battel will race across the state line and run track and cross country for Appalachian State after she signed an NLI. She says there is a little history behind her decision to run in Boone.

Also, congratulations to Sidney Fleming, who will be dancing for Austin Peay University.



Other signings included:

Liam Strouth (Baseball)–Emory and Henry College

Sydney Fleming (Dance)–Austin Peay University

Anne-Claire Elliott (Soccer)–Milligan University

Chandler Justice (Baseball)–Milligan University

Andrew Whaley (Cross Country)–Milligan University

Brayden Goddard (Cross Country/Track — Milligan University

Luke Jenkins (Football)–University of Pikeville

Hayden Shrewsbury (Golf)–Tusculum University

Brayden Blankenship (Baseball)–Walters State Community College

