Shunsuke Mitsui advances to round of 16 in NCAA singles championship

Tennessee junior Shunsuke Mitsui advanced to the round of 16 in the NCAA Singles Championships on Tuesday at Greenwood Tennis Center in Stillwater, Oklahoma.

Mitsui defeated Wake Forest’s Filippo Moroni in three sets. 6-2, 6-7 (1), 6-4. Moroni entered the match ranked No. 25 in the nation.

Mitsui, a native of Shizuoka, Japan, will next play JJ Tracy of Ohio State in a third-round match. Tracy is ranked No. 19 in the nation.

First serve is slated noon EDT.

In men’s doubles, Tennessee’s team of Johannus Monday and Angel Diaz retired in its match against Florida State’s Antoine Cornut-Chauvinc and Joshua Dous Karpenchif in the round of 32.

Story originally appeared on Vols Wire