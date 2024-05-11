Showboats losing streak reaches 6 after loss to previously winless Arlington

ARLINGTON, Texas — The Renegades are winless no more and Memphis now has the longest losing streak in the United Football League.

Luis Perez threw for 296 yards and three touchdowns, two of them to former Tennessee Vol star JaVonta Payton as Arlington blows past the Showboats 47-23. The Renegades scoring on their first three possessions, helped by one of the ‘Boats four turnovers.

Troy Williams got the start for the Showboats and went 14-of-21 for 127 yards with one touchdown and one interception. Williams also led Memphis in rushing with 34 yards and a TD.

When Williams went down late in the third quarter, Case Cookus came off the bench and hit Vinny Papale with a eight yard touchdown.

But it was too little, too late.

The Showboats giving up 30 or more points for a fifth straight game and the 47 points scored by the Renegades are the most scored, this season, in the UFL.

