Showalter out as Orioles' manager: Report

A record for Major League Baseball futility will be the undoing of manager Buck Showalter with the Baltimore Orioles.

USA Today reported Friday that Showalter will be dismissed at the conclusion of the 2018 season.

The Orioles entered the weekend with a 44-108 record and traded away All-Star shortstop Manny Machado and closer Zach Britton at the non-waiver deadline.

While Showalter is expected to be shown the door, general manager Dan Duquette will reportedly receive a contract extension, USA Today reported.

Baltimore could finish with the second-most losses ever in a single season. The Cleveland Spiders' record 134 losses in 1899 (20 wins) is safe.

The 62-year-old Showalter was hired in 2010 and is 666-677 entering Friday's game.

