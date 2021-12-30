Short handed Badgers beat Illinois State 89-85
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
The No. 24 Wisconsin badgers got more than they bargained for on Wednesday night against the visiting Illinois state Redbirds.
UW was without five players due to illness – most notably rotation players Jahcobi Neath, Ben Carlson, and Lorne Bowman.
Despite playing short handed, Wisconsin narrowly edged out Illinois State 89-85 in a game that was too close for comfort.
For the Badgers, it was a disappointing night defensively, allowing a season high 84 points on 50% shooting.
UW took good care of the basketball (just 6 turnovers), assisted on 14 of 28 made baskets, and had a balanced scoring attack that saw four players reach double figures.
Notable UW stat lines:
Steven Crowl: 21 points (career high), 9 rebounds.
Johnny Davis: 20 points, 11 rebounds (career high), 4 assists.
Tyler Wahl: 18 points (16 in the second half), 6 rebounds.
Chucky Hepburn: 13 points, 4 assists.
Wisconsin would also win the rebounding battle (42-35).
UW reportedly paid Illinois state $80,000 to travel to Wisconsin to play at the Kohl Center.
Wisconsin is set to re-enter Big-Ten play with a 10-2 record. Their next game comes on the road against #3 Purdue on January 3rd.
Contact/Follow us @TheBadgersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Wisconsin news, notes, opinion and analysis.