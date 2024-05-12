Shohei Ohtani pulled from Dodgers lineup due to tightness in his back

The Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani watches his groundout during the seventh inning of the team's win over the San Diego Padres on Saturday. Ohtani was pulled from the lineup after the play. (Gregory Bull / Associated Press)

Dodgers slugger Shohei Ohtani was removed early from Saturday’s win over the San Diego Padres because “his back tightened up,” according to manager Dave Roberts.

While Roberts said his immediate concern level was "minimal," he was leaning toward giving the club's $700-million offseason signing the day off Sunday. The Dodgers are planning to see how Ohtani feels Sunday morning before making a decision.

Ohtani went 0 for 3 with a walk in the Dodgers' 5-0 win, recording his final out on a seemingly routine two-hopper to the pitcher in the seventh inning.

When Ohtani's spot in the order came in the ninth, however, Kiké Hernández walked to the plate as a pinch-hitter.

"I got word before his fourth at-bat that his back tightened up," Roberts said. "Being 5-0, we didn’t want to push it. So we’ll see how he comes in tomorrow.”

Through a Dodgers public relations official, Ohtani declined to speak to reporters after the win.

While Roberts described the decision to remove Ohtani as “precautionary,” any injury involving the two-time MVP will raise alarm bells for the organization.

The 29-year-old Ohtani has been the Dodgers' best player this season, batting .352 (second in the majors) with 11 home runs (tied for fourth), 27 RBIs (tied for 13th) and a major-league-leading 1.090 OPS.

Ohtani has also missed only one game so far this year, a routine day off May 1 during the team’s road trip to Arizona.

The two-way star has been rehabbing his pitching elbow after a Tommy John surgery last year, including an every-other-day throwing program he began in late March. However, Ohtani has said repeatedly that the ailment has no effect on his swing.

