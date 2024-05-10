Shockers softball continues postseason run with win over Tulsa

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Addison Barnard hit a grand slam to cap off a seven-run fifth inning, and the Shockers got by the Tulsa Golden Hurricane on Thursday afternoon.

Thursday’s game was not as easy-going as Wednesday’s, as Tulsa started the game off scoring two runs in the top of the first. Wichita State responded, though, with three of its own in the bottom half of the frame.

The Shockers extended that lead to 4-2 in the bottom of the fourth with a bases-loaded walk that scored a run.

In the top of the fifth inning, Tulsa took an 8-6 lead by scoring six runs off four base hits. But the Shockers responded with seven runs of their own, capped off by an Addison Bernard grand slam that would give the Shockers the lead and the win.

Chloe Barber, Allison Cooper and Alex Aguilar combined to give up nine earned runs, striking out five batters in the contest.

Winning the AAC Tournament is the Shockers’ only hope of advancing to the NCAA Tournament. The Shockers are only two wins away from realizing that goal.

Up next, Wichita State will face Florida Atlantic in the semifinal round on Friday. First pitch is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. and will stream on ESPN+.

