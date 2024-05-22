Sherpa Sets New Mount Everest Summits Record

Kami Rita Sherpa, shown above summiting Mount Everest in 2010, has just clinched his 30th summit; (photo/Creative Commons)

For thousands of people worldwide, summiting Mount Everest is a once-in-a-lifetime achievement. Kami Rita Sherpa, however, likely has a different perspective.

This morning, the 54-year-old Sherpa mountain guide reached the highest point in the world for the 30th time, beating his own Everest record and setting a new benchmark in the history of alpinism. It’s also his second summit this month, as Kami Rita helps ferry clients up and down the mountain in its busiest season of the year.

According to Khim Lal Gautam, a government official at Everest base camp, Kami Rita reached the 29,032-foot summit at 7:49 a.m. Wednesday on his 30th visit to the “roof of the world.”

Kami Rita Sherpa reached the summit yesterday (May 12, 2024) at 7:25 am and captured this photo at 7:30 am. Congratulations on your 29th Everest summit, Kami dai. We're proud of you!

Kami Rita Sherpa reached the summit yesterday (May 12, 2024) at 7:25 am and captured this photo at 7:30 am. Congratulations on your 29th Everest summit, Kami dai. We're proud of you!

On May 12, he summited for the 29th time. In a brief interview at the time, the Sherpa seemed to shrug off the Everest record. According to CBS News, Kami Rita’s closest competitor for the title of “most Everest summits” goes to fellow Sherpa guide Pasang Dawa, who has made 27 successful ascents.

“I glad for the record, but records are eventually broken,” he said. “I am more happy that my climbs help Nepal be recognized in the world.”

A Lifetime of Himalayan Climbing

Kami Rita first reached Everest’s summit in 1994 and has done so almost every year since, according to Seven Summits Treks, where the Sherpa works as a Senior Guide. The guiding company said in an Instagram post earlier this month that he has dedicated his life to mountaineering and “become synonymous with the world’s highest peak.”

“Kami Rita has fearlessly embarked on numerous expeditions, summiting Everest multiple times,” Seven Summits Treks wrote. “Kami Rita’s achievements extend beyond Everest, as he has also conquered other formidable peaks, including K2, Cho Oyu, Lhotse, and Manaslu.”

It has already been a busy season on Everest, which has become an important part of Nepal’s tourism economy. Nepali officials said more than 450 climbers have already completed their expeditions this year.

