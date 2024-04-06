Sheffield United vs Chelsea: How to watch live, stream link, team news

Chelsea will try to ride the wave of momentum and extend their unbeaten run to seven games, when they visit last-place Sheffield United at Bramall Lane on Sunday.

Two-thirds of the way through a three-game week, the Blues (43 points) will be relatively pleased with their two results thus far — a 2-2 draw with Burnley and a 4-3 victory over Manchester United — considering they are merely one of five sides jostling for the final two places in the top half of the Premier League table. That's reality as Mauricio Pochettino's first season at Stamford Bridge inches toward a mid-table finish with more new questions posed than those answered thus far.

As for the Blades (15 points), it's been a miserable (and short) return to the PL, with the countdown to mathematical relegation looming ominously. Sheffield United have just three league wins on the season, including just one in their last 14 outings, though they do still have fixtures against four of the five sides directly above them in the table. Chris Wilder's side would need virtually a clean sweep of Burnley, Nottingham Forest, Everton and Brentford to have a shot on the final day (home, vs Tottenham), not to mention if they were to take something this weekend as well.

How to watch Sheffield United vs Chelsea live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 12:30 pm ET, Sunday

TV Channel: NBC

Online: Watch live online via NBC.com & Peacock Premium

Sheffield United focus, team news

Sheffield United have just one new injury to report: Star midfielder Gustavo Hamer (3 goals, 4 assists) picked up a knock and was forced off during Thursday's defeat to Liverpool.

OUT: John Egan (ankle), George Baldock (calf), Max Lowe (ankle), Chris Basham (ankle), Tom Davies (knock), Daniel Jebbison (illness), Rhys Norrington-Davies (thigh), Rhian Brewster (thigh) | QUESTIONABLE: Gustavo Hamer (undisclosed)

Chelsea focus, team news

Pochettino revealed this week that summer signing Christopher Nkunku might not feature for Chelsea again this season: "I don’t know. Still, we don’t know. At the moment we do not know when it is possible for him to start training with the team. At the moment he is not training with us."

OUT: Christopher Nkunku (thigh), Levi Colwill (foot), Reece James (thigh), Romeo Lavia (hamstring - out for season), Wesley Fofana (torn ACL - out for season), Lesley Ugochukwu (hamstring) | QUESTIONABLE: Ben Chilwell (knee), Robert Sanchez (undisclosed)