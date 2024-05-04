Sheffield United 1-3 Nottingham Forest: Key stats
Nottingham Forest picked up their first away Premier League victory since a 3-1 win at Newcastle on Boxing Day, ending their seven-game winless run on the road. Indeed, this was just their fourth away league victory since the start of last season (P37 W4 D9 L24).
Sheffield United have conceded 100 Premier League goals in 2023-24, the joint-most by a side in a single season in the competition’s history (Swindon also 100 in 42 games in 1993-94), while the last side to concede more in a 38-game top-flight campaign was Leicester City in 1908-09 (102).
Sheffield United have failed to win any of their last five Premier League games in which they’ve gone 1-0 up, losing each of their last three in a row (D2),
This was just the third time Nottingham Forest have ever won a Premier League away game having conceded first, also coming from behind to beat Leeds in April 1996 and Newcastle on Boxing Day this season.
Sheffield United have been shown five red cards in the Premier League this season, their most in a single league campaign since 2010-11 (12 in the Championship).
Despite not making his debut until late January, no player has scored more Premier League goals for Sheffield United this season than Ben Brereton Díaz (6). However, the Blades have failed to win any of the five games in which he’s found the back of the net (D2 L3).
Nottingham Forest midfielder Ryan Yates scored his first ever Premier League goal in this game becoming the ninth different player to score in each of England’s top four tiers since the start of the 2017-18 season.