Shedeur Sanders makes ESPN’s top 10 quarterbacks ranking for 2024

If he stays healthy, Shedeur Sanders’ expected final college football season should be his best. Colorado’s offensive line has improved this offseason and with an embarrassment of playmakers at his disposal, everything’s set up for the senior quarterback to succeed.

ESPN released an early college football top 10 quarterbacks ranking on Friday and Sanders took No. 8, just ahead of Utah’s Cameron Rising and Miami’s Cameron Ward. Georgia’s Carson Beck led the list with new Oregon gunslinger Dillon Gabriel right behind.

During his first season at CU, Sanders threw for a single-season school record 3,230 passing yards while tallying 31 total touchdowns and only three interceptions.

Another strong year in Boulder could have Sanders going early in the 2025 NFL draft.

Sanders’ second spring practice season in Boulder begins March 18, with Colorado’s Black and Gold Day spring game set for April 27. After dealing with multiple injuries last season, including a fracture in his back, Sanders is expected to be fully healthy.

Contact/Follow us @BuffaloesWire on X (Twitter), and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Colorado news, notes and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Buffaloes Wire