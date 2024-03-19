Shaquill Griffin agrees to one-year deal with Vikings

The Vikings have agreed to a one-year deal with a maximum value of $6 million with cornerback Shaq Griffin, Jordan Schultz of Bleacher Report reports.

The Vikings will be Griffin's fifth team in eight years, having played four seasons with the Seahawks and two with the Jaguars before splitting time with the Texans and Panthers last season. Houston cut him Nov. 29, and Carolina claimed him off waivers.

He made 13 game appearances with seven starts in 2023, totaling 39 tackles, one interception and five pass breakups.

Griffin, 28, was a third-round pick of the Seahawks in 2017, and he made the Pro Bowl in 2019.

In his career, Griffin has 366 tackles, seven interceptions, 64 passes defensed and a forced fumble.