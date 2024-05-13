Shane Waldron focusing on "big picture of the game" with Caleb Williams

Bears No. 1 overall pick Caleb Williams got on the practice field for the first time over the weekend during the team's rookie minicamp, with head coach Matt Eberflus already declaring him the starting quarterback.

It will fall on offensive coordinator Shane Waldron to craft game plans to get Williams into a groove early. On Saturday, Waldron told reporters how he approached getting Williams ready during the quarterback's first full days in the building.

"I think for me, the things we’re pouring into him right now is just the understanding of the big picture of the game and all the intricacies and the nuances of, first of all, between college and the NFL and being able to start with that ground floor approach and build that repertoire of his up as we’re going," Waldron said, via Josh Schrock of NBCSportsChicago.com. "For me, also being able to lean on [QBs coach] Kerry Joseph and the rest of the offensive staff, to me, this is always a collaborative effort, and it’s going to take all of us to help him along the way, and everyone has great individual strengths that they can bring to the table.

"So for me, it’s helping him with the big picture of the game, understanding the offense, understanding situational football, and then Kerry being a great technician and making sure we’re always working on the fundamentals and that belief in the basics. And then [passing game coordinator] Thomas [Brown], with the passing game and everything he can bring there and his prior experiences to lean on."

At this point, it appears Williams is in a strong position to get off to a good start in 2024. We’ll see how Waldron and the rest of the offensive staff get the quarterback ready over the coming months.