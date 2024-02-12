Shanahan's fourth-down gamble pays leads to timely Jennings TD originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

Kyle Shanahan took a risk in the fourth quarter of Super Bowl LVIII and it paid off big time.

Faced with a fourth-and-3 on the Kansas City Chiefs' 15-yard line while trailing 13-10, Shanahan kept the 49ers' offense on the field.

Quarterback Brock Purdy completed a four-yard pass to tight end George Kittle for a first down.

Kittle CLUTCH on fourth down 🔥 pic.twitter.com/MpNE581n2l — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) February 12, 2024

Two plays later, Purdy completed a 10-yard pass to wide receiver Jauan Jennings for a touchdown, giving the 49ers a 16-10 lead before kicker Jake Moody missed the extra point.

JAUAN IS LIKE THAT! NINERS TAKE THE LEAD 🔥pic.twitter.com/d6UuFIWcYY — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) February 12, 2024

Shanahan took a risk, opting not to tie the game on a Moody field-goal attempt, instead playing for the lead and it paid off big time.

Detroit Lions coach Dan Campbell's fourth-down play-calling was a big storyline in San Francisco's NFC Championship Game win two weeks ago, decisions Campbell stood by after the game after Detroit came up empty on costly fourth-down attempts.

Shanahan's gamble, however, worked to a tee.