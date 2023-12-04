Shanahan irate over Eagles staffer's involvement in Greenlaw ejection originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

Kyle Shanahan was flabbergasted after the 49ers' 42-19 win over the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field -- but it had nothing to do with the final score.

The 49ers coach told reporters he was frustrated by linebacker Dre Greenlaw's ejection from the blowout win, which also involved Eagles senior advisor to the general manager/chief security officer Dom DiSandro. The Eagles staffer was ejected from the game as well after things got chippy between him and Greenlaw.

Shanahan said he tried not to lose his mind over the incident.

"I hope I didn’t embarrass myself too bad," Shanahan continued. "I didn’t get to see it all from where I’m at but when I started hearing people explain it to me and stuff, I just can’t believe someone uninvolved in a football game can taunt our players like that and put their hands in our guy’s face.

"From what I was told, Dre did it back to him and I was told that he mashed him in the face a little bit, so he got ejected. It was a very frustrating play. I have to watch it to have a true opinion on it. I love how we rallied after.”

"I just can't believe someone not involved in a football game can taunt our players like that, and put their hands in our guy's face."



Shanahan gives his thoughts on the Greenlaw incident pic.twitter.com/sMEbjHInBd — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) December 4, 2023

Shanahan said he spoke with Eagles coach Nick Sirianni about the play after the game.

“Yeah, he was awesome," Shanahan said. "He wasn’t a fan of what happened on the play either. He handled it with total class. It was real cool.”

The altercation began when Greenlaw was called for unnecessary roughness after slamming Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith to the ground near the sideline. DiSandro, standing nearby, appeared to take exception to the tackle, and a quarrel ensued.

Dre Greenlaw was ejected after this incident with the Eagles security chief



pic.twitter.com/2fHcTnEpRj — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) December 3, 2023

Sirianni also shared his reaction to the incident with reporters after the game.

"Just knowing we had to move on and play the next play," Sirianni said. "So, that’s all we were trying to do in that scenario, is move on, get the ball down inside the 12-yard line or something after the personal foul, and just regroup and get everybody going and play the next play.

"Just like we do when we have a bad play, a good play, bad game, good game, we’re going to have to pick ourselves up off the mat going into this week as well."

The 49ers were able to avenge their NFC Championship loss to the Eagles last season with their win Sunday. And should they meet Philadelphia again in the playoffs, perhaps they'll look to avenge Greenlaw.