2024 NBA Playoffs: Matchups, schedules, play-in games and storylines to watch
The NBA's regular season is over, but the final playoff spots in each conference are still up for grabs with the play-in tournament kicking off on Tuesday.
Throughout the postseason, we'll keep you covered with each matchup, including series schedules, previews and predictions.
The NBA Playoffs begin on April 20.
WEST PLAY-IN TOURNAMENT
(7) New Orleans Pelicans vs. (8) Los Angeles Lakers
(9) Sacramento Kings vs. (10) Golden State Warriors
April 16: Lakers at Pelicans (7:30 p.m. ET, TNT)
April 16: Warriors at Kings (10 p.m. ET, TNT)
April 19: Winner of Warriors-Kings vs. Loser of Lakers-Pelicans
WEST PLAYOFFS
(1) Oklahoma City Thunder vs. (8) NOP/LAL/SAC/GSW
SCHEDULE
Game 1: Sunday, April 21 (Time TBD)
Game 2: TBD
Game 3: TBD
Game 4: TBD
Game 5: (if necessary)
Game 6: (if necessary)
Game 7: (if necessary)
(2) Denver Nuggets vs. (7) NOP/LAL
SCHEDULE
Game 1: Saturday, April 20 (Time TBD)
Game 2: TBD
Game 3: TBD
Game 4: TBD
Game 5: (if necessary)
Game 6: (if necessary)
Game 7: (if necessary)
What will Jokić's legacy look like by the time his career ends?
(3) Minnesota Timberwolves vs. (6) Phoenix Suns
SCHEDULE
Game 1: Saturday, April 20 (Time TBD)
Game 2: TBD
Game 3: TBD
Game 4: TBD
Game 5: (if necessary)
Game 6: (if necessary)
Game 7: (if necessary)
(4) Los Angeles Clippers vs. (5) Dallas Mavericks
SCHEDULE
Game 1: Sunday, April 21 (Time TBD)
Game 2: TBD
Game 3: TBD
Game 4: TBD
Game 5: (if necessary)
Game 6: (if necessary)
Game 7: (if necessary)
EAST PLAY-IN TOURNAMENT
(7) Philadelphia 76ers vs. (8) Miami Heat
(9) Chicago Bulls vs. (10) Atlanta Hawks
April 17: Heat at 76ers (7 p.m. ET, ESPN)
April 17: Hawks at Bulls (9:30 p.m. ET, ESPN)
April 19: Winner of Hawks-Bulls vs. Loser of Heat-76ers
EAST PLAYOFFS
(1) Boston Celtics vs. (8) PHI/MIA/CHI/ATL
SCHEDULE
Game 1: Sunday, April 21 (Time TBD)
Game 2: TBD
Game 3: TBD
Game 4: TBD
Game 5: (if necessary)
Game 6: (if necessary)
Game 7: (if necessary)
The Celtics have a lot to prove. Are they worth rooting for?
Kristaps Porzingis is the center of the Celtics' title hopes
(2) New York Knicks vs. (7) PHI/MIA
SCHEDULE
Game 1: Saturday, April 20 (Time TBD)
Game 2: TBD
Game 3: TBD
Game 4: TBD
Game 5: (if necessary)
Game 6: (if necessary)
Game 7: (if necessary)
Fighting for the No. 2 seed was the only option for New York
(3) Milwaukee Bucks vs. (6) Indiana Pacers
SCHEDULE
Game 1: Sunday, April 21 (Time TBD)
Game 2: TBD
Game 3: TBD
Game 4: TBD
Game 5: (if necessary)
Game 6: (if necessary)
Game 7: (if necessary)
Damian Lillard discusses 'the hardest transition in my life'
Haliburton announces Pacers' arrival during In-Season Tournament
(4) Cleveland Cavaliers vs. (5) Orlando Magic
SCHEDULE
Game 1: Saturday, April 20 (Time TBD)
Game 2: TBD
Game 3: TBD
Game 4: TBD
Game 5: (if necessary)
Game 6: (if necessary)
Game 7: (if necessary)
KEY DATES
Conference semifinals begin: May 6-7 (possible move up to May 4-5)
Conference finals begin: May 21-22 (possible move up to May 19-20
NBA Finals begin: June 6