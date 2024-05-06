Several former Steelers on the radar to return to Pittsburgh secondary

As things stand right now if the Pittsburgh Steelers season started today, the team’s starting slot cornerback would be Darius Rush. To be fair, Rush is a complete unknown at this point. Same for Cory Trice Jr. who might be the answer on the outside and Donte Jackson might kick inside.

But we aren’t terribly confident with going into the training camp with those scenarios if there can be a backup plan. And the Steelers could have multiple options for a backup and all of them used to be on the roster.

The most obvious is Patrick Peterson. He admitted he’s had conversations with the team and it feels like Peterson is going to take the summer off and relax and then join the team just before the start of preseason and assume a starting job.

Two other former Steelers who are out there and could help are Ahkello Witherspoon and Chandon Sullivan. Both guys have been starters for the Steelers, know the scheme and wouldn’t break the bank. Sullivan can line up in the slot and Witherspoon is better on the outside.

