Several area schools impacted by division changes in Ohio high school football

There will be changes for high school football in Ohio and several area high schools will be impacted.

The Ohio High School Athletic Association (OHSAA) announced that there will some division changes ahead of the upcoming season, according to spokesperson.

In our area, Northmont High School will move back to Division I after playing in Division II last season.

Several schools are moving to Division II. This includes Miamisburg, Vandalia-Butler, West Carrollton, etc.

Trotwood Madison is moving up from Division III to Division II.

Dunbar and Ponitz High Schools in Dayton are both moving up from Division IV to Division III

Brookville, Valley View, and Northwestern will each be in Division IV next season.

Versailles and West Liberty Salem are moving up form Division VI to Division V.

Mechanicsburg and Northeastern will each be in Division VI.

Tri-Village and Troy Christian are moving down from Division VI to Division VII.

The summer period for high school football begins on May 15 and last through July 31.

The official start of practice is Thursday, August 1 and the first Friday night games will be August 23.