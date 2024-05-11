How seven NHL mock drafts project Sharks will use No. 14 pick

Editor's Note: Sheng Peng will be a regular contributor to NBC Sports California’s Sharks coverage. You can read more of his coverage on San Jose Hockey Now, listen to him on the San Jose Hockey Now Podcast, and follow him on Twitter at @Sheng_Peng.

“It’s signed, sealed, delivered.”

“The unanimous top prospect.”

“Easy peasy.”

“The obvious choice at No. 1.”

“There is nobody [else] in consideration to be the first overall.”

“No-doubt pick.”

“Surely will go to San Jose first overall.”

That’s how certain seven experts are that the San Jose Sharks will make Macklin Celebrini the first overall pick of the 2024 NHL Draft.

Good thing for this article, the Sharks also have the No. 14 selection, acquired from the Pittsburgh Penguins last summer in the Erik Karlsson trade.

