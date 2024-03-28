Seton Hall basketball crushes UNLV in NIT quarterfinals as Walsh Gym roars

SOUTH ORANGE – There was a chant of “we love Sha” for Seton Hall basketball coach Shaheen Holloway.

And another of “one more year” for standout point guard Kadary Richmond.

It was a night for chants, roars and standing ovations at historic Walsh Gym – more of a show than a game – as the Pirates rang up UNLV 91-68 in Wednesday’s NIT quarterfinals.

Conducting this symphony was Richmond, whose 16 points, 10 assists and five steals provided quite the curtain call in what may well be his final home game as a Pirate.

And the rest of his teammates were nearly as good as Seton Hall (23-12) advanced to the NIT semifinals for the first time since 1953. Body-slamming UNLV (21-13), the lone Mountain West survivor in the event, seemed like karma for its NCAA Tournament snub – and the indignity of the Big East getting just three teams into the Dance compared to six for the overrated Mountain West.

And the Pirates did it shorthanded.

Their only two regular subs were sidelined: freshman wing Isaiah Coleman (flu) and backup center Elijah Hutchins-Everett (upper body injury). The flu has been circulating through the team, leaving the five starters to do most of the work without a safety net. They played smart defense, avoiding foul trouble, and got just enough help from deep reserves Jaquan Sanders, Sada Nganga, David Tubek to keep the train rolling.

And rolling it is. For Seton Hall, 23 wins is the program's second-most in a season since the P.J. Carlesimo era ended in 1994, behind only the 25-win edition that won the 2016 Big East Tournament.

FIVE TAKEAWAYS

1. Al Dawes’ moment

During pregame intros, Richmond typically is the final Pirate to be introduced. On Wednesday that honor went to postgrad guard Al-Amir Dawes, a Newark native playing in his final collegiate home game. He was greeted with an extra-loud roar – fans understood – and chalked up 21 points, six boards and three assists. His second-half 3-pointer from the Pirate logo – must have been 35 feet out – blew the roof off of Walsh.

After a tough start, Dawes has put together a memorable postgrad season, including saving the Hall in the NIT opener. He’s also a good guy who is well-liked by all of his teammates. He’s left his stamp on the program, for sure.

2. Jaden Bediako, a man possessed

After two rough NIT outings, the postgrad center was on the spot, with a lack of reinforcements if he got into foul trouble again. He rose to the occasion, delivering his most amped-up, animated effort of the season, and did so without fouling.

Bediako’s on-the-run slam of a Dawes skip pass while being fouled set the tone early on. He finished with 11 points on 5-of-5 shooting, four boards and four blocks, blanking UNLV’s 6-foot-9 Boone brothers inside until the Hall pulled away. And his energy was infectious.

Pirate legend Jerry Walker, who knows a thing or two about beasting opponents underneath, was exhorting Bediako from his courtside seat. It was quite the generational intersection.

3. Hall fans, take a bow

For the third straight NIT game, Walsh Gym was packed and rocking from the introductions on. In recent memory, there’s never been a time when the fan base came through for the team quite like they did these past eight days. They willed the Pirates past Saint Joseph’s in the opener and kept pouring the electricity on from there.

The NIT is what you make of it. Pirate supporters decided to make it a big deal, and – coupled with the charm of the old gym – created a feel-good week for Seton Hall basketball that will be remembered for a long time.

A true sixth man if there ever was one.

4. Holloway appreciation

If the cheers seemed a bit louder than usual when Holloway was introduced, that was no accident. The second-year head coach rebuffed Louisville’s advances for its head-coaching vacancy (Charleston coach Pat Kelsey got the nod). The move affirmed his loyalty to his alma mater. A well-deserved contract extension is on the way. Holloway squeezed every drop out of this team, and his ability to motivate them for the NIT when the other Big East entrants crapped out speaks volumes.

5. NIT semifinals next

It’s onto Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, where the Pirates will face Georgia (20-16), a No. 4 seed that topped Ohio State in the quarterfinals. If they keep playing like this, Georgia will have its hands full.

On the other side of the bracket, fellow Selection Sunday snub Indiana State (31-6) will take on VCU or Utah.

The semifinals are Tuesday at 7 p.m. (ESPN) and 9:30 p.m. (ESPN2) . The final is Thursday at 7 p.m. (ESPN).

The Hall’s last trip to the NIT semis, in 1953, ended with a 76-58 win over Manhattan before a 58-46 triumph over St. John’s in the title game.

