Setback: United's Nava reinjures knee, will miss rest of 2024 season

Apr. 30—Cristian Nava's comeback story picked up another unwanted chapter Tuesday.

New Mexico United's talented 20-year-old forward/midfielder recently reinjured the left knee he has been rehabbing since undergoing ACL surgery early in the 2023 season. He will miss the rest of this season, the club announced Tuesday.

It's a painful setback for Nava, an Albuquerque native who starred at Albuquerque High School before signing on with United's academy program. He recently had been cleared for full participation and was expected to make his 2024 debut sooner rather than later.

Instead, it's back to the drawing board. Nava reinjured his knee during training late last week and will require surgery to repair it. He's expected to miss roughly eight months, according to a United club release.

"Cristian has shown incredible growth through this long recovery process, and we are blessed to have him in our locker room," United coach Eric Quill said in the release. "Every coach, player, and staff member is committed to being there for Cristian and fighting for him all season long."

Nava's initial injury came during a friendly against the University of Washington at St. Pius High School last season. Nava had played in two regular-season games in 2023 prior to being injured.

He endured setbacks in his recovery, but in April NMU announced that Nava had been medically cleared and was available for selection prior to the team's U.S. Open Cup second-round match against Lubbock. Nava did not appear in that match but his return to action was expected soon.

"Cristian is a fighter and a winner," United Sporting Director Itamar Keinan said in Tuesday's release. "We are all truly devastated by this injury, but every one of us will rally around Cristian in his recovery. We are supremely confident that he will come back stronger than ever. We ask that you keep Cristian in your thoughts through this time."

Nava's injuriy will require United's front office to make some decisions in the coming weeks and months. NMU is off to a 4-2-1 start this season but has a busy schedule approaching starting next week when it hosts MLS Real Salt Lake for a U.S. Open Cup match on May 8 and takes on Oakland Roots SC on May 11 at Isotopes Park. It remains to be seen whether or not the club will sign a player.

Nava first joined United's first team on an academy contract and later signed a full professional contract. The club extended his contract in March 2023 through the end of the 2024 season.