Serena Williams fined for damaging court as her quest for history is fully re-engaged

Serena Williams continued her unbeaten run against Carla Suarez Navarro

Given the reverence that Serena Williams has for Wimbledon as a seven-time champion, it came as a jolt last night to learn that she had been fined £8,000 for damaging one of its courts. The incident is understood to have occurred on the Sunday before the tournament, on one of the outside courts, as a result of the American throwing her racket. While the punishment might be considered relatively minor, when set against the £294,000 that she has earned for reaching the quarter-finals, organisers still saw fit to punish her more severely than Italy’s Fabio Fognini, docked £2,400 for saying last weekend that he wished a “bomb” would explode at the All England Club.

The charge of unsportsmanlike conduct represented a blot on Williams’ otherwise impressive tournament, in which she sealed her place in the last eight with a 6-2, 6-2 demolition of Carla Suarez Navarro. But it is not the first time she has drawn censure on these lawns. In 2016, she received the same level of fine for repeatedly smashing her racket against the turf during a second-round win over Christina McHale. Elsewhere, her disciplinary record has been more suspect still: she was deducted £13,100 after last year’s US Open final, in which she incurred code violations for on-court coaching and calling umpire Carlos Ramos a “liar” and a thief.

The timing of this latest fine was especially galling, on a day when Williams re-engaged her pursuit of history. It had seemed at times as if age, motherhood and injury would all conspire to derail her pursuit of Margaret Court’s 24 Grand Slam singles titles, about the only record to elude her, but the seven-time Wimbledon champion cast all doubt in trouncing Suarez-Navarro to set up an all-American quarter against Alison Riske. The four players left in her half of the draw have 31 major final appearances between them. The terrifying news for her opponents is that she has all 31 of them.

For Williams, the relief she felt after this thrashing sprang not from her eerie ability still to peak for these tournaments, or to shift through the gears with each round, but from overcoming the recurrent left knee problem that has plagued her season so far. “It’s just good that I’m not in pain,” she reflected. “I was doing three hours of treatment after every practice, every match, just to be able to have 50 per cent of pain. Now, I can’t even tell you how much better I feel. That’s a victory in itself, to know that I finally found the solution, that I can be strong for the rest of the year.”

In theory, Riske should present a recovering Williams with more of a roadblock , having won 14 of her past 15 matches on grass. But so many have had their credentials trumpeted in such a way, only to wither at the first contact with Williams’ force-field. Take Suarez-Navarro, a Spaniard who has been as high as sixth in the world but who has not taken more than five games off her in any of the seven contests they have had.

Alison Riske knocks out the world No1 Ashleigh Barty Credit: Ben Curtis/AP

Riske has previously described herself as “100 per cent paranoid” and in a perpetual state of fear, as a consequence of her father’s former career as a secret service agent and FBI investigator. These are hardly promising attributes for one about to take on the most uncompromising woman ever to swing a racket. But Riske has developed impressively this summer, winning two grasscourt titles and discovering a psychological strength she never knew she possessed.

Given her lineage, it was perhaps no surprise that Riske opted for military metaphors in portraying the test ahead of her. “I’m ready for a war,” she said. “I’m here to battle. I think that if I bring that fight every point, good things will happen.” While her record in slams is patchy at best, with just 15 matches in 29 appearances before this surge to a maiden quarter-final, she confesses to a particular fondness for Wimbledon – if for no better reason than the fact that Philip Brook, outgoing chairman of the All England Club, has remembered her name ever since her debut in 2010.

While the odds against her are stark, Riske can take solace from how she neutralised the weapons of world No 1 Ashleigh Barty. For all her brilliance this summer in winning the French Open, the Australian proved less adept at managing Riske. True, her opponent had enjoyed a charmed run on grass, winning two titles, but Barty had been expected to assert herself as tennis’ alpha female. It looked, however, like a match too far as she was bundled out 3-6, 6-3, 6-2. The state of flux in the women’s game, where even unseeded players can overwhelm the stars on their day, shows no sign of abating.

2:21PM

Williams reacts

I always get excited and pumped to play here. Of course I still want it or else I wouldn't be here. I have more matches this week than the past five months. But I'm feeling better physically. I almost feel a relief more than anything. Finally I can play good tennis. I think the mixed doubles helps. I really need the matches and what better person to play with at Wimbledon than Andy Murray.

On playing fellow American Alison Riske in the quarter-finals

Last time I played a fellow American I lost so I want to do well this time. She is great on the grass, I will be ready for it.

2:18PM

Williams wins

Emphatic from Williams who appears to be hitting top gear at just the right time.

She needed just 64 minutes for that win.

2:17PM

Williams wins 6-2 6-2

Ace for 15-0.

Ooops. Williams thinks the return is going long and leaves it. It's not. We've all done it, Serena, don't worry. 15-15.

A strong return takes it to 30-15 before a Williams error drags Suarez Navarro level. The Spaniard then slips on the baseline and is unable to make the return. Match point Williams.

The first serve is missed but she makes no mistake on the second as Suarez Navarro sends the ball into the crowd with her return.

Serena Williams is into the Wimbledon quarter-finals.

2:13PM

*Williams 6-2 5-2 Suarez Navarro (*next to serve)

17 winners for Williams so far in this match. But 19 unforced errors, the latest of which leaves her 0-30 down. Fortunately she has the weapons to overcome such minor setbacks, even when the footwork leaves a lot to be desired.

Powerful backhand brings up break point Williams.

Hang on, this one is even better. Williams races to the left, steps in and uncoils a fierce two-handed backhand winner across court.

Williams to serve for the match

2:10PM

Williams 6-2 4-2 Suarez Navarro* (*next to serve)

Powerful serve out wide. Check. Equally powerful winner. Check. Make that x2 for Williams who takes it to 30-0.

Oh that's a nasty slip from Suarez Navarro at the back of the court, the type that ends up with that lunge position so hated in the gym. But she manages to win the point somehow and then another for 30-30.

Williams is undeterred, roaring with each point as she takes an important hold.

2:05PM

*Williams 6-2 3-2 Suarez Navarro (*next to serve)

Six points in a row has Suarez Navarro 30-0 up in this game. I don't speak Spanish but I imagine that was a frustrated expression from her though when Williams brings it back to 30-30.

A long return from Williams makes it 40-30 before that trademark backhand wraps up the game.

Interestingly, Williams chose not to challenge that penultimate point but Hawkeye would have ruled it as in. Can't imagine Williams will dwell on that mistake though.

Suarez Navarro serves Credit: AP

2:02PM

Williams 6-2 3-1 Suarez Navarro* (*next to serve)

What's this? Just as I was saying Williams was putting her foot down, she's broken to love!

A sloppy service game from the American as Suarez Navarro picked her shots to leave Williams flat footed.

1:57PM

*Williams 6-2 3-0 Suarez Navarro (*next to serve)

Williams pounces on a series of weak serves to bring up 30-0. Even when Suarez Navarro does manage to get a first serve in, she then goes long on her return and it's three break points.

First one saved, a slower sliced serve does the trick on the second as Williams nets. And then a third saved too as Williams runs out of gas on the baseline and drops her shot into the net.

Another break point after a powerful swinging volley leaves her opponent no chance. Saved.

Fifth break point after Suarez Navarro drags wide. And Williams makes no mistake.

1:52PM

Williams 6-2 2-0 Suarez Navarro* (*next to serve)

Tight defence for Suarez Navarro forces Williams long on her first effort. But the Spaniard can't hold off the pressure a second time and then a nifty 115mph ace makes it 30-15.

It's not an ace the next time but may has well have been Suarez Navarro is unable to return. That's 15 of 17 points won on Williams first serve.

Another powerful effort helps secure the game.

1:49PM

*Williams 6-2 1-0 Suarez Navarro (*next to serve)

Right then, Suarez Navarro could well do with holding here, unlike the opening set...

That's cute. She waits, watches, and then sends her forehand deep down the line for 30-15. But a double fault drags it back to 30-30.

Williams hands the advantage back with a long return but she makes no mistake on a short ball to dispatch it for deuce. And there's another fine winner, this time for a break point. Actually make that three winners - and the game.

1:45PM

Williams halfway to the quarter-finals

Williams outclassed her opponent

1:45PM

Williams 6-2 Suarez Navarro

Suarez Navarro not going down without a fight and a cross court forehand puts her 30-15 up. Make that 40-15 after a Williams double fault. Two break points.

First one saved as Williams senses her opponent on the move and places the ball right in the space she has just vacated on the baseline. Clever. Second one also saved as Suarez Navarro fails with her return.

Williams gets the advantage after another Suarez Navarro error. Make that the set as the Spaniard scampers mid court, makes the shot but sends it long.

1:39PM

*Williams 5-2 Suarez Navarro (*next to serve)

A topsy-turvy, error strewn game. At 30-30, Suarez Navarro dumps the ball into the net to gift a break point to Williams who thinks she has it after a long rally.

Oh but no. After coming into the net, she's hit the ball by reaching over the net and the point is awarded the other way for deuce. It appears Williams didn't realise that was the rule.

She does eventually take her second break point though and will serve for the opening set.

Williams closes in on the first set Credit: PA

1:32PM

Williams 4-2 Suarez Navarro* (*next to serve)

It's the calmness that is so impressive. All power as Williams spays a forehand from the baseline deep into the corner for 15-15. Another two powerful serves has Suarez Navarro struggling to return.

Hang on, that calmness temporarily escapes Williams as she looks to serve volley for the game and wallops it long. She makes her feelings on that clear when she does eventually wrap up the game.

1:28PM

*Williams 3-2 Suarez Navarro (*next to serve)

First Hawkeye challenge of the day. And it's technology that wins as Williams debates a wide call. Suarez Navarro compounds her opponents' misery with a serve to the body and then has her opponent on the run on the next for 40-15. Much better from the Spanish player.

Williams is unmoved and sends down a backhand for a winner. And oh that is even better! She looks like she's out of the rally (and the court) but manages to scamper back and send her backhand back behind her opponent.

Yet Suarez Navarro appears to have shrugged off those early nerves and wraps up the game with some lovely groundstrokes.

1:23PM

Williams 3-1 Suarez Navarro* (*next to serve)

Suarez Navarro pounces on a Williams second serve to set up winning rally, but a netted return brings it back to 15-15.

Williams not quite on it with her serve yet but a dizzying topspin forehand ensures it is 30-15 before Suarez Navarro sends a cross court forehand wide.

And then there is the power serve from Williams to close the game.

1:19PM

*Williams 2-1 Suarez Navarro (*next to serve)

That will help the Spaniard's confidence. Points on the board and a hold to love, no less, with the backhand finding it's range now.

1:17PM

Williams 2-0 Suarez Navarro* (*next to serve)

Ominous for Suarez Navarro.

Williams races into a 30-0 lead. Suarez Navarro, who usually is able to rely on her single-handed backhand, slaps it into the net and then goes long on the next.

1:15PM

*Williams 1-0 Suarez Navarro (*next to serve)

Not the start Suarez Navarro would have wanted with a double fault right from the off.

She's wayward again with the next two efforts and suddenly it's three break points Williams. An wild overhead from the American means it is one saved but she makes no mistake on the second.

Williams gets the break.

1:12PM

Warm up done...

And we're almost ready. 6-0 in matches, 12-0 in sets to Williams. Can the Spaniard cause an upset?

1:07PM

Over on centre court...

Action due to get underway shortly on the show courts. Over on centre it's Rafael Nadal versus Joao Sousa - victor over Britain's Dan Evans on Saturday. You can follow live updates on that via my colleague Ben Coles.

1:00PM

Players due on court shortly

No doubt news of Barty's exit will have quickly whistled through the players' locker rooms. It means the winner of this match will be facing unseeded Alison Riske in the quarter-finals, rather than the current world number one.

12:52PM

Number one seed Barty out of Wimbledon

Manic Monday is already delivering....

French Open champion Ashleigh Barty has been knocked out by Alison Riske 3-6 6-2 6-3 meaning USA already have one female through to the women's singles quarter-finals.

Barty's no longer having a party

12:48PM

Soccer fan Serena

Congrats team USA! Billie says it best here! So happy for each one of you and so proud. ❤️ @USWNThttps://t.co/WK2Yi2z8F4 — Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) July 7, 2019

Serena was quick to congratulate the USA football team on their World Cup win yesterday, (via Billie Jean King). Will it be another USA victory over Europe today?

12:44PM

1pm start on Court 1

Lucky fans for Court 1 have got a bumper line up today with Williams v Suarez Navarro opening proceedings followed by former world number one Simona Halep against the world's number one breakthrough tennis star in Coco Gauff.

Oh and then it's reigning champion Novak Djokovic against Ugo Humbert after that. Can't imagine many people handing back tickets for resale later...but then that traffic in SW19 can get pretty bad at rush hour.

12:37PM

Williams on the charge

It's a familiar scenario for Serena Williams as she starts yet another second week at a Grand Slam. On Saturday it was singles responsibilities followed by that crowd-pleasing mixed doubles outing with comeback kid/knight Andy Murray but today is all about singles against Spain's Carla Suarez Navarro. (For Williams/Murray fans, their mixed doubles second round match is tomorrow).

If last week was all about building momentum back on the grass for Williams, then she will be aiming to kick on today. And in Suarez Navarro, the seven-time Wimbledon champion faces an opponent she has swatted away six times without reply in their previous meetings.

It is, however, their first encounter on grass although Suarez Navarro, who naturally prefers clay, has never previously won in the round of 16 at Wimbledon.

It all very much suggests a Williams win but that's probably what sister Venus thought ahead of her first round defeat by Coco Gauff... Plus it's Manic Monday, and I'm all for some upsets.