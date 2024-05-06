Serbian 7-footer commits to Colorado State men's basketball team

Dec 16, 2023; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Long Island Sharks forward Nikola Djapa (23) rebounds against Rutgers Scarlet Knights center Clifford Omoruyi (11) during the second half at Jersey Mike's Arena. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

A big man from Serbia named Nikola will join the Colorado State men's basketball team.

Of course, Nikola Jokic is busy chasing another NBA crown with the Denver Nuggets but Nikola Djapa will join the Rams.

Djapa is a 7-foot, 230-pound big who is transferring from Long Island University. He played in 29 games as a freshman last season at Long Island. DNVR's Justin Michael first reported his commitment and The Coloradoan has confirmed Djapa plans to join CSU.

He averaged 6.1 points, 5.6 rebounds and 21.5 minutes per game. He started 27 of the 29 games. His scoring high was 19 points in a game at Fairleigh Dickinson.

Djapa has three seasons of eligibility remaining. He's originally from Belgrade, Serbia and has played for the Serbian national team.

He's the fifth transfer addition for the Rams this offseason and second big, joining 6-foot-8 forward Jaylen Crocker-Johnson from Little Rock.

CSU's frontcourt now consists of Djapa, Crocker-Johnson, Rashaan Mbemba (6-foot-7) and incoming freshman Kyle Jorgensen (6-foot-9).

