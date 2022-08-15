Separation begins in Chargers’ running back competition

Through the first 13 practices of Chargers training camp, the needle was hardly moved in the competition for the second running back spot between Joshua Kelley, rookie Isaiah Spiller, and Larry Rountree.

However, as live tackling became permitted when the Bolts met the Rams in the preseason opener last Saturday night, there was finally some separation in the positional battle.

Kelley received the start and looked like a completely revamped player. He was confident, decisive, and explosive in his carries and comfortable in the passing game as a receiver and blocker. The third-year player finished with 16 yards on three carries and 28 yards on three catches.

“Josh has done what he’s done throughout camp,” Staley said, “which is just be really steady and strong.”

Spiller, on the other hand, showed great vision and power – finding small creases and running through them. Like, Kelley, Spiller was also a factor as a receiver. He ran for 34 yards on ten carries and caught one pass for 10 yards.

“Isaiah had a couple good runs in traffic, where it was crowded,” Staley said. “He moved the pile.”

As for Rountree, he had three rushes for 8 yards and did not have a catch.

“It was good to play all of them and it was good to play all of them on special teams,” Staley added.

Kelley, Spiller and Rountree will have the joint practices with the Cowboys this week and the remaining preseason games against Dallas and the Saints to make their cases to the coaching staff.

