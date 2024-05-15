‘Sekou Smith Way’ honors sportscaster from Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Sekou Smith, a Grand Rapids native who became a nationally recognized and respected NBA reporter, was honored Wednesday with a street in his name just blocks away from his childhood home.

Smith died at the age of 48 from COVID-19 complications in January 2021. After his death, his family asked the city of Grand Rapids to honor Smith.

Last December, the city commission approved designating a section of Auburn Avenue between Wealthy Street to Lake Drive as Sekou Smith Way. Smith grew up on that stretch of road.

Sekou Smith Way sign installation. (May 15, 2024)

Smith touched many lives from his upbringing in Grand Rapids to his work covering the NBA. Now his memory will be seen and kept alive every day on Sekou Smith Way.

“Born and raised here in Grand Rapids, he went off to do great things, but this was always who he was as a person,” Misti Stanton, Sekou Smith’s sister, told News 8 on Wednesday. “Seeing this sign go up speaks volumes about this legacy.”

Smith was a 1990 graduate of Grand Rapids Central High, which is now Innovation Central High.

Bach then, Alfonso Payne was Smith’s classmate. Today, he’s a city of Grand Rapids employee who recently heard the city was honoring his friend.

“When he saw the sign, he said, ‘Sekou Smith, there’s not many people with that name, I wonder if it’s my Sekou,'” Stanton recalled.

On Wednesday, Smith’s birthday, Payne was the one who put up the sign commemorating Sekou Smith Way.

Alfonso Payne, a high school classmate of Sekou Smith, installs a road sign in his late friend’s honor. (May 15, 2024)

Smith attended Grand Rapids Community College before leaving for Jackson State University in Mississippi and graduating in 1997.

“Once he went off to Jackson State University, I think that’s where he realized he could change lives through his words,” Stanton said. “He could give athletes a story.”

He covered basketball, college football and baseball in Jackson from 1994 to 2001. He then worked his way up to Indianapolis and Atlanta as an NBA beat writer in the 2000s.

“I think Sekou was always a great listener,” Stanton said. “He heard people, heard their story and he knew how to translate that on paper. That’s a gift.”

Smith later reached his dream of becoming an analyst for NBA TV and a writer for NBA.com as a member of Turner Broadcasting.

“Brother Sekou proved that one could get to the NBA without ever dribbling a basketball,” said Joe Jones, a former Grand Rapids second ward commissioner. “He simply used his God-given gifts and blazed a trail that has cemented his legacy.”

When Smith died, NBA legends remembered him for his decency. Chris Paul called him a kind and compassionate man. Hall-of-famer Dwayne Wade wrote that he only had positive interactions and conversations with Smith.

“It was beautiful, but I was not surprised,” Stanton said of the tributes. “Sekou was not star-struck, he was people-struck. No matter who you were, he found time for you.”

The family read a proclamation signed by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer stating that Sekou’s life and memory will be forever enshrined in our city.

Family of Sekou Smith hold a road sign honoring him. (May 15, 2024)

“Sekou will join giants such as Martin Luther King Jr. and Cesar Chavez who have also been honored with GR street dedication in their memory,” the proclamation reads. “He is a shining example of the indelible mark that Grand Rapidians can make on this state and the nation.”

Smith’s sister hopes the new street name will inspire future trailblazers from Grand Rapids.

“We want people in this community to see that,” Stanton said. “We hope that no matter who you are, you look at that sign and you feel like anything is possible.”

