See results, winners from Missouri high school state track & field championships

See results from the Missouri state track and field championships, with the championships for Classes 4 and 5 being held this weekend.

Championships for Classes 1, 2 and 3, included below, took place last Friday and Saturday.

Missouri state track and field championships

Friday-Saturday, in Jefferson City; at Adkins Stadium

(race distances in meters)

CLASS 5 BOYS

Top 10 and KC-area team scores: 1. Lee’s Summit North, 63; 2. Kirkwood, 52; Columbia Rock Bridge, 50; 4. Rockhurst, 49. T5. Columbia Hickman, 43; T5. Nixa, 43; T7. Park Hill, 28; T7. Staley, 28; 9. Liberty North, 27; T10. Blue Springs, 22; T10. Liberty, 22; 14. Lee’s Summit, 17; 15. Lee’s Summit West, 16; T17. Grain Valley, 14; T17. Platte County, 14; 31. Ruskin, 7; T32. Winnetonka, 6; T35. North Kansas City, 5; T38. Raymore-Peculiar, 4; T41. Oak Park, 3; T43. Park Hill South, 2; T45. Fort Osage, 1.

Event winners and KC-area finalists

100: 1. Thomas, Hickman, 10.37; 2. Revels, Liberty, 10.40; 3. Collins Jr., 10.56; 4. Jones, Ruskin, 10.62. 200: 1. Collins Jr., Staley, 21.23; 4. Newberry, LS North, 21.74; 6. Smith, Staley, 22.03; 8. Revels, Liberty, 28.61. 400: 1. Faulkner, Rockhurst, 47.59; 2. Griffin, Blue Springs, 48.11; 4. Paul, LS North, 48.30; 5. Mitchell, LS West, 49.01; 6. Smith, Staley, 49.27. 800: 1. Davis, Rockhurst, 1:52.38; 4. K. Kleinhen, Liberty North, 1:53.45; 5. Hayes, Rockhurst, 1:53.70; 7. C. Kleinhen, Liberty North, 1:54.57. 1,600: 1. Acorn, Rockhurst, 4:06.31; 4. K. Kleinhen, Liberty North, 4:10.94; 5. C. Kleinhen, Liberty North, 4:11.70. 3,200: 1. Rowan, Kirkwood, 9:09.35; 2. Johnson, Platte County, 9:09.99; 5. Voelker, Raymore-Peculiar, 9:15.26; 8. Enicks, Blue Springs, 9:19.92. 110 hurdles: 1. Mathis, LS North, 14.13; 3. McAfee, Blue Springs, 14.25; 4. Agee, Park Hill, 14.29; 5. Sparks, LS North, 14.45; 7. Nilson, Liberty, 15.00. 300 hurdles: 1. Mathis, LS North, 37.24; 7. Black, Ruskin, 40.70; 8. Nwaneri, Lee’s Summit, 42.74. 400 relay: 1. Hickman, 41.59; 3. Liberty, 42.02. 800 relay: 1. Lee’s Summit North, 1:25.56; 3. Staley, 1:26.67; 8. Liberty, 1:57.18. 1,600 relay: 1. LS North, 3:17.76; 2. Lee’s Summit, 3:17.77; 3. Platte County, 3:18.20; 4. Rockhurst, 3:18.77; 8. Blue Springs, 3:22.03. 3,200 relay: 1. Rockhurst, 7:42.06; 2. Liberty North, 7:42.17; 4. Lee’s Summit, 7:52.37; 5. Liberty, 7:52.49. High jump: 1. Graham, Poplar Bluff, 7-1; 2. Nyemeck, Park Hill, 6-10 3/4; 3. Sipes, Blue Springs, 6-6; 4. Freelon, Park Hill, 6-6. Pole vault: 1. Danford, Rock Bridge, 15-5; 2. Wooldridge, LS West, 15-2 1/4. Long jump: 1. Holt, Battle, 24-5 1/2; 5. Sparks, LS North, 22-8; 6. Jones, Liberty North, 22-7 3/4. Triple jump: 1. Anderson, Westminster Christian Academy, 49-9; 4. Hoard, LS North, 46-3 1/4; 7. Coleman, Winnetonka, 45-1 1/2; 8. Ballance-Gray, Park Hill South, 44-7 1/2. Shot put: 1. Cantwell, Nixa, 71-11; 3. Blackmon, Grain Valley, 55-8 1/4; 4. Bradley, North Kansas City, 53-10 1/4; 5. Saddler-Robinson, Winnetonka, 53-7 1/2; 6. Smith, Oak Park, 53-5. Discus: 1. Cantwell, Nixa, 203-3; 5. Sessions, LS West, 171-1; 8. Martin, Park Hill South, 159-9. Javelin: 1. Smith, Park Hill, 183-6; 2. Pruett, Grain Valley, 183-2; 6. Hayes, Lee’s Summit, 168-5; 8. Woodward, Fort Osage, 165-0.

CLASS 5 GIRLS

Top 10 and KC-area team scores: 1. Cardinal Ritter, 103; 2. Blue Springs, 75; 3. Liberty, 42; 4. Columbia Hickman, 40; 5. Lafayette (Wildwood), 36; 6. Blue Springs South, 31; 7. Liberty North, 30; 8. Pattonville, 29; 9. Republic, 22; 10. Truman, 21; T11. Raymore-Peculiar, 20; 16. Lee’s Summit West, 13; T17. Grain Valley, 12; T17. Park Hill, 12; 21. Platte County, 11; T22. Staley, 10; T22. North Kansas City, 10; T26. Park Hill South, 9; T32. Lee’s Summit, 6; T34. Fort Osage, 5; T40. Belton, 3; T46. St. Teresa’s Academy, 1.

Event winners and KC-area finalists

100: 1. Brown, Cardinal Ritter, 11.60; 3. Simmons, Raymore-Peculiar, 11.93; 5. Birmingham, LS West, 12.11; 7. Ross, Blue Springs South, 12.20. 200: 1. Bradley, Pattonville, 23.51; 3. Jackson, Blue Springs, 24.41; 6. Ross, Blue Springs South, 24.92; 7. Simmons, Raymore-Peculiar, 24.93; 8. Wink, Truman, 25.21. 400: 1. Bradley, Pattonville, 54.51; 2. Jackson, Blue Springs, 55.46; 6. H. Grosdidier, Liberty, 58.71; 7. Couch, Liberty North, 59.10; 8. Gleason, Blue Springs, 59.11. 800: 1. Stuart, Blue Springs, 2:08.11; 6. Mitchell, Platte County, 2:14.26. 1,600: 1. Barnard, Lafayette (Wildwood), 4:49.40; 7. Hurt, Liberty, 5:02.69; 8. Jacobs, St. Teresa’s Academy, 5:03.45. 3,200: 1. Barnard, Lafayette (Wildwood), 10:32.66; 5. Brackenbury, Blue Springs, 11:09.91; 6. Rew, Blue Springs South, 11:10.07; 7. Power, Blue Springs, 11:20.45. 100 hurdles: 1. Spain, Cardinal Ritter, 13.64; 3. Moretina, Park Hill, 14.50; 6. Wink, Truman, 14.62; 7. Hughes, Blue Springs, 14.78. 300 hurdles: 1. Spain, Cardinal Ritter, 42.53; 3. Herrig, Liberty North, 44.33; 4. Parker, Park Hill South, 44.92; 5. Cantwell, Blue Springs South, 45.40; 8. Birmingham, LS West, 45.71. 400 relay: 1. Cardinal Ritter, 47.71; 2. Raymore-Peculiar, 48.06; 3. Liberty North, 48.54; 8. LS West, 52.77. 800 relay: 1. Cardinal Ritter, 1:40.25; 2. Blue Springs, 1:40.58; 4. Liberty North, 1:42.23; 5. Park Hill, 1:42.36; 6. Raymore-Peculiar, 1:42.65. 1,600 relay: 1. Blue Springs, 3:48.79; 3. Liberty 3:56.94; 4. Liberty North, 3:59.45; 5. LS West, 4:00.50. 3,200 relay: 1. Blue Springs, 9:12.18; 3. Liberty, 9:26.19; 5. Platte County, 9:27.83; 8. Blue Springs South, 9:31.00. High jump: 1. Newton, North Kansas City, 5-8 1/2; 3. Babbitt, Liberty North, 5-4 1/2; 4. Salsman, Grain Valley, 5-3 3/4; 7. Boehm, Park Hill, 5-3. Pole vault: 1. Ferguson, Battle, 12-1 1/2; 5. Herl, Truman, 11-5 1/4; 6. Wood, LS West, 11-5 1/4; 7. Carver, Grain Valley, 10-11 1/2; 8. Drake, Liberty, 10-11 1/2. Long jump: 1. Ross, Blue Springs South, 20-3 1/2; 2. Wink, Truman, 19-8 1/4; 4. Nunez, Fort Osage, 18-11 1/4; 5. Parker, Park Hill South, 18-10 3/4. Triple jump: 1. Wallace, Cardinal Ritter, 39-10 3/4; 3. Binkley, Lee’s Summit, 38-9 3/4; 4. Wink, Truman, 38-0. Shot put: 1. Price, Liberty, 42-6 1/4; 2. Puryear, Blue Springs South, 42-0 3/4; 3. Criglar, Blue Springs, 40-2 3/4; 8. Clark, Raymore-Peculiar, 38-2 1/4. Discus: 1. Taylor, Staley, 149-10; 2. Price, Liberty, 137-6. Javelin: 1. Throckmorton, Hickman, 148-11; 2. Shepherd, Blue Springs, 146-7; 3. Cabuyaban, Liberty, 146-1; 4. Sears, Grain Valley, 139-4; 5. Bullano, Platte County, 136-4; 6. Scherfenberg, Belton, 135-11.

CLASS 4 BOYS

Top 10 and KC-area team scores: 1. Ladue Horton Watkins, 62; 2. Kearney, 49; 3. Kearney, 37; 4. Hillsboro, 36; 5. MICDS, 35; 6. Farmington, 31; 7. Festus, 29; 9. Lincoln Prep, 27; 9. West Plains, 24; 10. Parkway North, 23; T11. Pleasant Hill, 22; T16. Grandview, 16; 20. Smithville, 15; T25. Summit Christian Academy, 11; 29. Warrensburg, 9; T30. Excelsior Springs, 8; T35. Center, 6; T41. Raytown South, 4.

Event winners and KC-area finalists

100: 1. Roberts, Ladue Horton Watkins, 10.80; 2. Wise, Pleasant Hill, 10.81; 7. Coleman, Smithville, 11.00. 200: 1. Williams, MICDS, 21.52; 2. Wise, Pleasant Hill, 21.54; 4. Jones, Summit Christian, 21.65; 7. Coleman, Smithville, 23.07. 400: 1. Williams, MICDS, 47.71; 3. Jones, Summit Christian, 49.25; 5. Colhour, Kearney, 49.62. 800: 1. Fuller, Farmington, 1:54.00. 1,600: 1. Fuller, Farmington, 4:14.12; 3. Rivera, Lincoln Prep, 4:16.00; 8. Garcia, Lincoln Prep, 4:25.70. 3,200: 1. Driemeier, Festus, 9:17.48; 2. Rivera, Lincoln Prep, 9:22.54; 5. Kemnitzer, Lincoln Prep, 9:47.92. 110 hurdles: 1. Malmstrom, Helias Catholic, 14.55. 300 hurdles: 1. Marchetti, Hillsboro, 38.95; 5. Noland, Kearney, 39.77. 400 relay: 1. Ladue Horton Watkins, 41.88; 3. Warrensburg, 42.64; 6. Smithville, 42.92. 800 relay: 1. MICDS, 1:27.35; 4. Kearney, 1:28.27. 1,600 relay: 1. Ladue Horton Watkins, 3:17.78; 3. Kearney, 3:22.75. 3,200 relay: 1. St. Charles, 7:53.97; 2. Lincoln Prep, 7:57.32. High jump: 1. Johnson, McCluer, 6-6 1/4; 3. Byers, Center, 6-5 1/2; T6. Sayon, Kearney, 6-1 1/2. Pole vault: 1. Childs, Osage, 15-6 1/4; 4. Hennegin, Smithville, 14-2 3/4; 6. Turner, Smithville, 13-9 1/4. Long jump: 1. Wiethop, Camdenton, 22-10. Triple jump: 1. Hicks, Marshfield, 46-0 3/4; 5. Simmons, Raytown South, 43-0 1/4. Shot put: 1. Joiner, Grandview, 60-5 3/4; 2. Smith, Kearney, 57-1 1/2; 5. Tabron, Grandview, 54-9 1/2. Discus: 1. Smith, Kearney, 176-6; 2. Willis, Excelsior Springs, 173-1; 3. Klotz, Pleasant Hill, 170-9; 7. Joiner, Grandview, 155-4. Javelin: 1. Grace, Kearney, 194-8; 6. Munsterman, Warrensburg, 167-2.

CLASS 4 GIRLS

Top 10 and KC-area team scores: 1. Ladue Horton Watkins, 68; 2. Father Tolton Regional Catholic, 54; 3. Parkway Central, 52; 4. Jefferson City, 43; 5. Festus, 39; 6. Pleasant Hill, 37; 7. Rockwood Summit, 32; T8. Harrisonville, 27; T8. Carl Junction, 27; T10. Capital City, 26; T10. John Burroughs, 26; 17. Grandview, 19; T21. Smithville, 14; T21. Raytown South, 14; T28. Lincoln Prep, 6; 37. Kearney, 1.5.

Event winners and KC-area finalists

100: 1. Sterrett, Capital City, 11.61; 6. McGee, Grandview, 12.23. 200: 1. Lee, Parkway Central, 23.93. 400: 1. Beck, Pleasant Hill, 54.92. 800: 1. Wilmes, Father Tolton, 2:11.50; 3. Beck, Pleasant Hill, 2:12.79; 4. Norris, Harrisonville, 2:13.14. 1,600: 1. Wilmes, Father Tolton, 4:52.86; 2. Norris, Harrisonville, 4:53.80; 4. Amann, Smithville, 5:06.32. 3,200: 1. Norris, Harrisonville, 10:35.54; 3. Hunter, Smithville, 11:15.12. 100 hurdles: 1. Lee, Parkway Central, 13.34; 2. McGee, Grandview, 13.97. 300 hurdles: 1. Lee, Parkway Central, 42.61; 3. Byrd, Lincoln Prep, 44.51; 5. Irwin, Pleasant Hill, 45.57. 400 relay: 1. Festus, 47.91; 2. Raytown South, 48.14. 800 relay: 1. Ladue Horton Watkins, 1:40.28; 3. Raytown South, 1:42.22; 4. Pleasant Hill, 1:42.31. DNS. Grandview. 1,600 relay: 1. Ladue Horton Watkins, 3:45.91; 2. Pleasant Hill, 3:57.58. 3,200 relay: 1. Father Tolton, 9:17.37; 6. Smithville, 9:48.80; 8. Kearney, 9:50.99. High jump: 1. Jones, Ladue Horton Watkins, 5-4 1/2; 6. Widhalm, Pleasant Hill, 5-1. Pole vault: 1. Foster, Ft. Zumwalt East, 12-0. Long jump: 1. Elliott, John Burroughs, 19-5 1/4; 2. McGee, Grandview, 19-2 3/4; 8. Smith, Pleasant Hill, 16-10 3/4. Triple jump: 1. Omunu, Parkway North, 38-3 1/4. Shot put: 1. Fowler, Cor Jesu Academy, 46-3 1/4. Discus: 1. Samuels, Jefferson City, 142-2. Javelin: 1. Olds, Carl Junction, 149-7; 5. Cribbs, Harrisonville, 132-3.

Classes 1-3 track and field championships (held last week)

Last Friday-Saturday, in Jefferson City; at Adkins Stadium

(race distances in meters)

CLASS 3 BOYS

Top 10 and KC-area team scores: 1. Lamar, 42; 2. Eldon, 37.5; 3. Strafford, 36; 4. St. Francis Borgia, 31; 5. El Dorado Springs, 29; T6. Bowling Green, 26; T6. Hollister, 26; T8. Metro, 25; T8. East Newton, 25; 10. Montgomery County, 24; T17. Holden, 18; T21. Kauffman Charter, 16; 31. Central, 8; T39. Lexington, 5; T43. Richmond, 4; T46. Lawson, 3.

Event winners and KC-area finalists

100: 1. Marley, Metro, 10.72. 200: 1. Marley, Metro, 21.75; 4. Reaves, Lexington, 22.28. 400: 1. Clark, Lutheran North, 47.88. 800: 1. Sorrell, East Newton, 1:54.87; 8. Stephan, Lawson, 1:58.10. 1,600: 1. Sorrell, East Newton, 4:15.47. 3,200: 1. Mendoza, Hollister, 9:27.41. 110 hurdles: 1. Zeltmann, St. Francis Borgia, 14.51; 2. Powell, Holden, 14.53; 7. Vaughn, Lawson, 15.02. 300 hurdles: 1. Hasam, Kauffman Charter, 39.08; 5. Powell, Holden, 40.46. 400 relay: 1. Lift for Life, 42.66; 7. Kauffman Charter, 44.05. 800 relay: 1. Lamar, 1:28.10; 5. Kauffman Charter, 1:30.31. 1,600 relay: 1. Dexter, 3:25.38. 3,200 relay: 1. Dexter, 7:56.46. High jump: 1. Richardson, Eldon, 6-6 1/4. Pole vault: 1. Harland, Macon, 16-9 1/4. Long jump: 1. Bryant, Bowling Green, 23-1 3/4. Triple jump: 1. Bryant, Bowling Green, 46-2; 2. Moore, Central, 45-2 1/2; 5. Johnson, Richmond, 44-7. Shot put: 1. McDaniel, Southern Boone, 57-0 3/4; 5. Christian, Holden, 51-3 3/4; 7. Doogs, Holden, 50-6 1/4. Discus: 1. Green, Vashon, 168-11. Javelin: 1. Still, Kelly, 182-3.

CLASS 3 GIRLS

Top 10 and KC-area team scores: 1. Incarnate Word Academy, 43; 2. Eldon, 37; 3. Notre Dame (Cape Girardeau), 35; 4. Mountain Grove, 34; 5. Central (New Madrid County), 30; 6. Clever, 29.75; 7. Palmyra, 28.75; 8. El Dorado Springs, 25; T9. Notre Dame de Sion, 24; T9. KIPP KC Legacy, 24; T9. Ste. Genevieve, 24; T12. Lawson, 23; 14. St. Michael the Archangel, 22; T16. Holden, 18; T28. Oak Grove, 11; T32. Kauffman Charter, 8; 42. Richmond, 4; T44. Lexington, 3; T44. St. Pius X, 3; T51. Lone Jack, 1.

Event winners and KC-area finalists

100: 1. Bills, Central (New Madrid County), 12.07; 2. Kinney, Kauffman Charter, 12.34. 200: 1. Bills, Central (New Madrid County), 25.14; 7. Shelton, Notre Dame de Sion, 26.16. 400: 1. Shelton, Notre Dame de Sion, 57.96; 7. Campbell, Holden, 1:00.36. 800: 1. Martonfi, Eldon, 2:13.69. 1,600: 1. Martonfi, Eldon, 4:59.75; 2. Henry, St. Michael the Archangel, 5:03.54. 3,200: 1. Eftink, Notre Dame (Cape Girardeau), 11:09.26; 3. Henry, St. Michael the Archangel, 11:22.01; 6. Smith, Lexington, 11:49.57. 100 hurdles: 1. Nelke, Winfield, 14.24; 2. Lanier-Collier, KIPP KC Legacy, 14.41; 8. King, Richmond, 16.36. 300 hurdles: 1. Morris, Boonville, 44.36; 5. Hilbrich, St. Michael the Archangel, 45.78; 6. Waldron, St. Pius X, 45.79. 400 relay: 1. Mountain Grove, 49.99; 2. KIPP KC Legacy, 50.05; 3. Oak Grove, 50.55; 7. Lawson, 51.04. 800 relay: 1. Incarnate Word Academy, 1:42.87; 2. KIPP KC Legacy, 1:44.65; 3. Notre Dame de Sion, 1:44.96. 1,600 relay: 1. El Dorado Springs, 4:05.58; 3. Notre Dame de Sion, 4:06.29; 5. St. Michael the Archangel, 4:09.72. 3,200 relay: 1. El Dorado Springs, 9:46.41; 7. Lawson, 10:13.99. High jump: 1. Hensgens, Incarnate Word Academy, 5-7; 2. Harmon, Holden, 5-5 1/4. Pole vault: 1. Florea, Lawson, 11-5; 5. Wooster, Holden, 10-0. Long jump: 1. Bills, Central (New Madrid County), 19-0 1/2; 8. Ward, Lone Jack, 17-2 1/4. Triple jump: 1. Clark, Clever, 38-1 1/2; 6. King, Richmond, 35-8 1/2. Shot put: 1. King, Palmyra, 41-7; 5. Johnson, Holden, 39-2 1/2; 6. Caresia, Lawson, 37-2 1/2. Discus: 1. Brown, Incarnate Word Academy, 138-6; 4. Alexander, Oak Grove, 118-10. Javelin: 1. Wishard, Clinton, 131-6; 3. Moore, Lawson, 129-1.

CLASS 2 BOYS

Top 10 and KC-area team scores: 1. East Buchanan, 56; 2. Clark County, 52; 3. West Platte, 44; 4. Crystal City, 40; 5. Woodland, 39; 6. Jefferson (Festus), 33; 7. Charleston, 28; 8. Adrian, 27; 9. Stockton, 26; T10. Lafayette County, 20; T10. South Shelby, 20; T13. University Academy, 17; T22. Penney, 10; T27. Archie, 8; T33. North Platte, 7.5; T38. Plattsburg, 6; T44. Kansas City Lutheran, 4; T44. Sherwood, 4.

Event winners and KC-area finalists

100: 1. Hamner, Clark County, 10.66; 2. Davis, University Academy, 10.70; 3. Hill, West Platte, 10.74. 200: 1. Hamner, Clark County, 21.52; 5. McFarlin, University Academy, 22.58; 8. Davis, University Academy, 26.19. 400: 1. Hamner, Clark County, 48.21; 4. Rusow, Adrian, 49.41; 8. Britting, North Platte, 51.60. 800: 1. Vangennip, Woodland, 1:58.79. 1,600: 1. Duchscherer, Marion C. Early, 4:27.96; 8. Krentz, Penney, 4:33.11. 3,200: 1. Layton, Woodland, 9:45.78; 8. Heckman, North Platte, 10:09.14. 110 hurdles: 1. Spencer, East Buchanan, 14.76; 4. McHenry, West Platte, 15.58. 300 hurdles: 1. Spencer, East Buchanan, 38.84; 2. George, Lafayette County, 40.22; 3. Kinslow, West Platte, 40.30; 5. Miller, Adrian, 40.53. 400 relay: 1. Clark County, 43.37; 2. West Platte, 43.64; 3. Lafayette County, 43.84; 5. University Academy, 44.09. 800 relay: 1. West Platte, 1:29.74; 3. Lafayette County, 1:30.29; 5. Plattsburg, 1:32.06. 1,600 relay: 1. Jefferson (Festus), 3:24.66; 3. West Platte, 3:27.59. 3,200 relay: 1. Woodland, 8:11.19; 5. KC Lutheran, 8:26.38. High jump: 1. Hartmann, Saxony Lutheran, 6-6 1/4. Pole vault: 1. Crocker, South Callaway, 13-7 1/4; 2. McIntire, Archie, 13-4 1/2; T3. Rainsbarger, North Platte, 12-10 3/4. Long jump: 1. Bolton, Crystal City, 24-6 1/2. Triple jump: 1. Speaks, New Bloomfield, 45-7. Shot put: 1. Garner-Sims, Stockton, 54-7 1/4; 5. Pulliam, Penney, 48-6. Discus: 1. Tenholder, Adrian, 163-5; 4. Miller, Penney, 149-2; 7. Dow, Plattsburg, 137-2. Javelin: 1. Bowen, South Shelby, 173-4; 2. Jacobs, Adrian, 172-9; 5. Mainard, Sherwood, 166-10; 6. McHenry, West Platte, 159-11.

CLASS 2 GIRLS

Top 10 and KC-area team scores: 1. North Platte, 45; 2. Jefferson (Festus), 35; 3. Lafayette County, 34; 4. Malden, 33; 5. Penney, 32; 6. East Buchanan, 30; 7. Plattsburg, 29; 8. Highland, 28; 9. St. Vincent, 25; T10. Butler, 24; T10. Valle Catholic, 24; 12. West Platte, 23; T17. Lathrop, 16; T19. Archie, 15; T25. Sherwood, 11; T31. Barstow, 8; T49. Carrollton, 3.

Event winners and KC-area finalists

100: 1. Ramsey, North Platte, 11.88; 2. Ford, Penney, 12.03. 200: 1. Ramsey, North Platte, 24.32; 4. Ford, Penney, 25.30; 7. Baker, West Platte, 25.67. 400: 1. Ramsey, North Platte, 55.03; 5. Ford, Penney, 59.85. 800: 1. Meyer, St. Vincent, 2:18.94; 8. Gray, Penney, 2:26.18. 1,600: 1. Meyer, St. Vincent, 5:16.61; 3. Gray, Penney, 5:18.15; 5. Heckman, North Platte, 5:21.87; 7. Linebach, Lafayette County, 5:24.53. 3,200: 1. Curd, Brentwood, 11:35.09; 2. Gray, Penney, 11:35.43; 4. Heckman, North Platte, 11:55.35; 6. Pattison, West Platte, 12:09.30. 100 hurdles: 1. Smith, Jasper, 14.81; 2. McCulloh, Sherwood, 14.92; 6. Andrews, Archie, 16.12; 8. Peters, West Platte, 16.55. 300 hurdles: 1. Eubanks, Fayette, 45.28; 4. Schmitten, Plattsburg, 46.65; 6. McCullog, Sherwood, 48.17; 7. Andrews, Archie, 49.28. 400 relay: 1. Jefferson (Festus), 49.05; 3. Plattsburg, 50.63; 4. West Platte, 50.65. 800 relay: 1. Highland, 1:47.15; 2. Plattsburg, 1:47.67; 4. West Platte, 1:48.25; 7. Lathrop, 1:50.32. 1,600 relay: 1. Skyline, 4:08.43; 2. Lafayette County, 4:09.76; 3. North Platte, 4:10.11; 5. Plattsburg, 4:13.14; 7. West Platte, 4:15.14. 3,200 relay: 1. Lafayette County, 9:47.65; 5. West Platte, 10:10.67. High jump: 1. Williams, Lafayette County, 5-6 1/2; 7. Howard, Plattsburg, 4-11. Pole vault: 1. Andrews, Archie, 12-0 3/4; 2. Hrabe, Barstow, 11-1; 5. Elliot, Plattsburg, 9-2 1/4. Long jump: 1. Dobbins, Malden, 18-5 1/4. Triple jump: 1. McWilliams, South Shelby, 36-7 1/2; 5. Kouril, Lafayette County, 34-7 1/2. Shot put: 1. Dubray, Butler, 38-8 1/4. Discus: 1. Javelin: 1. Fischer, Harrisburg, 129-2; 2. Morgan, Lathrop, 128-5; 8. McMillan, West Platte, 115-7.

CLASS 1 BOYS

Top 10 and KC-area team scores: 1. Mound City, 45; 2. Newton-Harris, 40; 3. Tina-Avalon, 33; 4. Hermitage, 32; 5. Rich Hill, 31; 6. McAuley Catholic, 30; T7. Appleton City, 29; T7. Albany, 29; 9. West Nodaway, 26; 10. Hayti, 24; T11. Orrick, 21; T34. Drexel, 7; T37. Wellington-Napoleon, 6; T51. Leeton, 2; 58. Midway, 0.5.

Event winners and KC-area finalists

100: 1. Emerson, Albany, 10.93. 200: 1. Emerson, Albany, 22.22. 400: 1. Nold, Dora, 49.15; 4. Hughes, Wellington-Napoleon, 50.70. 800: 1. Nold, Dora, 1:57.04; 5. Nichols, Drexel, 2:02.14. 1,600: 1. Blay, West Nodaway, 4:23.73. 3,200: 1. Blay, West Nodaway, 9:32.56. 110 hurdles: 1. Harris, Orrick, 15.28. 300 hurdles: 1. Meadows, Mound City, 38.91; 6. Harris, Orrick, 42.51. 400 relay: 1. Hardin-Central, 44.65. 800 relay: 1. Hardin-Central, 1:31.52. 1,600 relay: 1. Appleton City, 3:27.12. 3,200 relay: 1. McAuley Catholic, 8:21.66. High jump: 1. Holt, Princeton, 6-3 1/4. Pole vault: 1. Black, Rich Hill, 14-3 1/4; 6. Wheeler, Drexel, 12-1 1/2. Long jump: 1. Jenkins, Brunswick, 22-3; 5. Miller, Prrick, 21-0 1/2. Triple jump: 1. Jenkins, Brunswick, 43-1 1/2; 7. Uptegrove, Leeton, 40-4 1/2. Shot put: 1. Singer, Tina-Avalon, 58-5 1/4; 5. Miller, Orrick, 46-11 3/4. Discus: 1. Gentry, Polo, 154-4; 8. Heater, Wellington-Napoleon, 127-8. Javelin: 1. Propst, St. Paul Lutheran, 175-9.

CLASS 1 GIRLS

Top 10 and KC-area team scores: 1. Rock Port, 73; 2. Tarkio, 51; 3. Pattonsburg, 48; 4. Liberal, 47; 5. Worth County, 44; 6. Albany, 34; 7. King City, 28; 8. Drexel, 24; 9. Kansas City Lutheran, 24; 10. West Nodaway, 22; T26. Wellington-Napoleon, 10; T39. Orrick, 4; T42. Midway, 3.

Event winners and KC-area finalists

100: 1. Parks, Drexel, 12.61; 3. Grossenbacher, KC Lutheran, 12.87. 200: 1. Spencer, Worth County, 26.04; 2. Grossenbacher, KC Lutheran, 26.21; 3. Parks, Drexel, 26.25. 400: 1. Sims, Wellington-Napoleon, 1:00.34; 2. Grossenbacher, KC Lutheran, 1:00.59; 6. Perrenoud-Moore, Midway, 1:02.23. 800: 1. Barton, Liberal, 2:19.76. 1,600: 1. Barton, Liberal, 5:22.99. 3,200: 1. Wray, Jefferson (Conception Junction), 11:52.52; 7. Linderman, KC Lutheran, 12:36.04. 100 hurdles: 1. Schlueter, Tarkio, 15.66; 5. Francis, Drexel, 16.53. 300 hurdles: 1. Meyerkorth, Rock Port, 44.82; 4. Francis, Drexel, 46.84. 400 relay: 1. King City, 51.09. 800 relay: 1. King City, 1:48.26. 1,600 relay: 1. Liberal, 4:09.09. 3,200 relay: 1. Liberal, 10:00.95. High jump: 1. Gardener, Pattonsburg, 5-3 1/4. Pole vault: 1. Engel, Worth County, 10-9 1/2. Long jump: 1. Jones, Pattonsburg, 18-4 1/2. Triple jump: 1. Troncin, Albany, 35-8 1/2; 5. Chapman, Orrick, 34-2. Shot put: 1. Morris, Calvary Lutheran, 41-1. Discus: 1. Jenkins, Rock Port, 146-3. Javelin: 1. Martin, Tarkio, 136-7; 7. Richardson, Drexel, 117-9.