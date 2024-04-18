See how Penn State’s BJC is being transformed for the U.S. Olympics Wrestling Team Trials
The Bryce Jordan Center will be in national spotlight this weekend when it hosts the U.S. Olympic Team Trials for wrestling.
The event starts Friday morning, but setup was well underway on Wednesday afternoon. Kate Bean, the BJC’s director of marketing and public relations, told the Centre Daily Times last week that it may be the largest stage build in the history of the venue.
A stage has been built on the floor that will feature four mats for wrestling on Friday and for Saturday’s first session.
The finals on Saturday evening will go down to a smaller stage and single mat.
There will be a total of 21 wrestlers with ties to Penn State competing, whether they’re current Nittany Lions, on past teams or with the Nittany Lion Wrestling Club.
Action starts at 10 a.m. Friday, with Olympic qualifiers being crowned on Saturday night.
Below are more scenes as the BJC prepares for the major event.