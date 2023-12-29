See who made the PA Sportswriters All-State Football Team from Class 6A

The Courier Times/Intelligencer area was well-represented on the Pennsylvania Sportswriters Class 6A All-State Football Team announced Friday.

All three selections came from Central Bucks. Senior tight end Jack Donnelly from Central Bucks East was a repeat pick, while Central Bucks South senior running back Anthony Leonardi and CB East junior offensive lineman Michael Carroll made the 6A list for the first time.

Central Bucks East tight end Jack Donnelly (22) tries to elude Central Bucks West defensive back Conor McFadden.

Donnelly, a 6-foot-2, 235-pounder, had 49 catches for 605 yards and seven touchdowns for the Patriots this season. He finished his high school career with 10 school records, nine of which were on offense. Donnelly will play football at Penn.

Leonardi, a 5-11, 180-pounder, became the second player in CB South history to rush for 2,000 yards in a season. He rushed for 2,006 yards on 214 carries (a 9.4 average) and accumulated 20 touchdowns (16 rushing) while joining 2008 graduate Eric Reynolds in the 2,000 club.

All-area football team: See who made our lineup of the best from Bucks County and Eastern Montco

Leonardi helped the Titans set a school record with 13 victories, win their first District One title and reach the PIAA state semifinals for the first time.

Carroll, a 6-6, 298-pounder, registered a team-leading 37 pancake blocks for the Patriots and is one of the most highly recruited junior linemen in the nation. He is quick, physical and terrific pulling as a lead blocker. He has dozens of Division I offers, including from Penn State, Michigan, Wisconsin, Virginia Tech and West Virginia.

Central Bucks South running back Anthony Leonardi carrries the ball in a District One Class 6A championship football game against Downingtown West, on Friday November 24, 2023, at Central Bucks South High School in Warrington.

Class 6A schools have the highest enrollments in PA.

No Courier/Intell players were chosen to the Class A-5A teams.

CB West's Taylor top offensive player: Quarterback led Bucks to SOL title, district quarterfinals

Tom Moore: tmoore@couriertimes.com; @TomMoorePhilly

This article originally appeared on Bucks County Courier Times: PA all-state football team features Bucks County area talent