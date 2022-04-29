See it: Kayvon Thibodeaux, Evan Neal get draft calls from Giants

The New York Giants seemingly hit home runs with their first two picks in the 2022 NFL draft.

At No. 5 overall, general manager Joe Schoen punched the ticket for Oregon edge rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux. It was the culmination of months of work, research and interviews.

For Thibodeaux, it was like a dream. He had prayed for it and although he expected to cry when the call came in, he remained cool, calm and collected.

"You jacked up or what?" 📞 the phone call that changed @kayvont's life pic.twitter.com/3cLVrOTwBP — New York Giants (@Giants) April 29, 2022

In addition to the call from general manager Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll, Thibodeaux was also met with a special message from his mother.

"You made it… This is only the beginning."@kayvont's mom surprised him with a personal message after he joined the @Giants. #NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/hv0nK6LXjd — NFL (@NFL) April 29, 2022

Meanwhile, when Alabama offensive lineman Evan Neal got his own call just two picks later, he displayed the calm reserve that is likely to take him far in the NFL.

The fact that both Thibodeaux and Neal remained remarkably level-headed during the biggest moments of their life bodes well for their success in New York — one of the toughest places to play on the entire planet.

