See it: Bengals fans mock up some amazing alternate-helmet designs after rule change

News that the NFL has reversed its one-helmet rule for the 2022 season has Cincinnati Bengals fans excited.

Long story short, the league didn’t allow more than one helmet per season for teams due to player safety concerns. After Thursday’s news about the reversal, it became clear the NFL will now require multiple sets of helmets for every player on a roster, easing safety concerns.

Which means the Bengals can use an alternate helmet with their newly redesigned jerseys as soon as 2022.

Whether that’s a white-and-black striped helmet or something else remains to be seen. But Bengals fans didn’t need long to start drumming up some amazing concepts on social media:

